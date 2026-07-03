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The Freedom to Shoot Your Freedoms:
A Photographic Salute to America
12 hrs ago
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Dana F Harbaugh
4
1
2
I Was Trained to Nuke Marxist/Socialists:
What’s the coolest job you ever had?
Jul 2
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Dana F Harbaugh
17
6
5
June 2026
Artwork, Craftsmanship and History:
Make Remembrance Loud Again
Jun 27
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Dana F Harbaugh
1
3
Art Mapping Your Brain...
Sorta like an MRI, but you can do it at home
Jun 26
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Dana F Harbaugh
Think you’re a good writer?
Analyze this...
Jun 24
•
Dana F Harbaugh
11
1
Did AI Save My Life?
Last Wednesday morning, after an hour or so of light yard work, I suddenly lost the use of my left hand.
Jun 22
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Dana F Harbaugh
1
2
1
Bring Back Gallantry:
The Forgotten Virtue That Built America
Jun 16
•
Dana F Harbaugh
4
3
No Data Centers? No Online Gaming
I'm Betting On Betting Online
Jun 5
•
Dana F Harbaugh
1
9
May 2026
The Veterans Arts Warehouse:
Forging the Dream
May 14
•
Dana F Harbaugh
6
7
5
Ask Auntie AI:
Advice from Genny
May 13
•
Dana F Harbaugh
1
2
Their Duty to Remember:
A Rebellion Against Oblivion
May 6
•
Dana F Harbaugh
3
2
2
April 2026
Paddles’ Leather Flight Jackets:
A Donation to Naval History
Apr 30
•
Dana F Harbaugh
5
6
3
© 2026 Dana F Harbaugh
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