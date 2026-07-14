You must get the left side window seat on the Southwest plane because you’re in love with seeing how beautiful America is from 35,000 feet, and the awesome view of San Diego Harbor and the Navy ships at North Island as you take that steep approach into Lindberg Field

But that tiny port-hole size window gives you a limited field of view and it can get extremely uncomfortable after long periods of time peering outside the plane.

So, imagine if you could have a television monitor on the headrest in front of you that is WAY better than any window seat.

Mounted on the underside of the aircraft, this 5-directional viewing option is at your fingertips. You can look backwards. You can look left or right, forward and even straight down.

The aircraft is fitted with high resolution cameras that any passenger can check out from the comfort of their seat, even in aisle seats.

Imagine watching this high-definition screen during takeoff and landing evolutions, complete with readouts of altitude, air speed, distance to destination, etc.

The screen even has a zoom function that allows the viewer to zoom-in on farmland, snow-capped mountain ranges, vast deserts or meandering rivers stretching off into the distance.

If the person next to you starts whimpering that “it makes me nauseous” tell them to go back to staring at their smart phone.

This invention could become a miracle-type educational tool. Most Americans have never seen how big and how diverse the continental United States truly is… especially from 7 miles above the Earth.

It’s time to give the airlines a role in that education program that so many Americans dearly deserve.

Each year, over 1 billion passengers fly aboard US aircraft. How many actually spend their flight looking out the window? Even 10 percent of that 1 billion people enjoying the view from a high-tech information screen could make a huge difference in the peoples’ collective appreciation for how vast and wonderful this nation is.

Something that most scaredy-cat fliers who hate the window seat never get to enjoy nor be exposed to.

Boeing could easily make this dream a reality.

So let it be written, so let it be done. (channeling Yul Brynner)

I think it’s a cool idea.

Send all royalties to Dana F. Harbaugh

Sources & References

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Passenger Safety Information and Commercial Aviation Data

Provides background on U.S. commercial aviation operations, passenger safety, and aircraft certification standards.

U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS)

Air Carrier Statistics & Passenger Traffic Reports

Documents annual passenger volumes, airline operations, and commercial aviation trends in the United States.

Airbus

A350 XWB and A380 Exterior Camera Systems

Demonstrates the use of multiple high-definition external cameras already installed on modern commercial aircraft for operational and passenger viewing purposes.

Boeing

787 Dreamliner Passenger Experience & Flight Deck Technologies

Highlights advanced aircraft systems, passenger experience innovations, and the increasing integration of digital technologies aboard commercial airliners.

Aircraft Cabin Systems Manufacturers

Companies including Panasonic Avionics, Thales, Safran Passenger Innovations, and Collins Aerospace currently produce sophisticated inflight entertainment systems capable of delivering high-definition video, interactive displays, moving maps, and passenger-controlled multimedia content.

NASA

Aviation Technology Research

NASA continues to develop and evaluate advanced cockpit displays, enhanced vision systems, synthetic vision technologies, and other imaging systems that improve situational awareness in aviation.

National Geographic Society

Geography Education Resources

Research supporting the educational value of visual learning, geographic literacy, and understanding landscapes through direct observation.

Google Earth & Satellite Imagery

Demonstrates the public’s longstanding interest in viewing the Earth from above and exploring geography through aerial perspectives.

Concept Summary

The technology required to provide passengers with selectable forward, aft, left, right, and downward exterior camera views already exists in various forms. High-definition cameras, aircraft display systems, digital networking, and interactive passenger entertainment systems are all mature technologies. This proposal simply combines those existing capabilities into a passenger-focused feature designed to enhance the flying experience while promoting a greater appreciation for geography, aviation, and the remarkable scale and beauty of the United States.