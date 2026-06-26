Imagine Rembrandt using AI to analyze his artwork.

(Click and zoom in on this image. It’s mind-boggling that it took only a few seconds to create.)

Imagine if the incredible artist Rembrandt had access to today’s AI tools.

He could feed every painting, every sketch, every unfinished work, every notebook, and every letter into an AI system.

Then imagine him walking into an IMAX-sized theater.

Instead of watching a movie, he is surrounded by a 180-degree panoramic view of his entire life’s creative work—all at once.

Not as a video.

As one enormous visual landscape that can be explored, studied, and appreciated as a whole.

That’s exactly what I’m working on.

For centuries, painters, photographers, musicians, writers, and poets have unknowingly been creating external maps of their own minds—one work at a time.

For the first time in history, AI gives us the ability to step back and view an entire lifetime of ideas as a single landscape.

Every brushstroke.

Every photograph.

Every journal entry.

Every essay.

Every poem.

Every success.

Every scar.

Every triumph.

Every failure.

Together, they become something remarkably close to an artistic map of the human mind.

But what about artistic humans living today?

Let’s call it Art Mapping Your Brain.

The MRI I received last week that mapped my brain showed the tell-tale marker of a “mini-stroke.” That remarkable piece of technology revealed it through dull, black-and-white grayscale imagery.

It was looking for what had gone wrong.

But what about mapping the good things hidden inside your brain?

Even cooler, what if you could begin mapping map your own brain from the comfort of your home?

I’m currently feeding all 142 of my published Substack articles into AI so it can evaluate my complete written corpus as a single body of work rather than as 142 separate essays.

While taking a break from that upload marathon, I decided to let Genny show off her artistic abilities.

I simply prompted:

“Genny, can you create a psychedelic image of what you know about Dana’s brain and his writings?”

Within seconds, she created two very different interpretations.

I’m working on this project to help me with my own combat PTSD and High Performance Mission Trauma (HPMT) issues through a process known as “Brain Defrag”.

What is Brain Defrag?

Think of Brain Defrag as borrowing the metaphor of defragmenting a computer. Rather than claiming the brain literally reorganizes memories like files on a hard drive, the goal is to help reconnect scattered experiences into a more coherent understanding of your own life.

Brain Defrag is one tool I’m developing to assist people dealing with High Performance Mission Trauma (HPMT), particularly frontline Special Operators, military personnel, and First Responders.

Traditional PTSD evaluations understandably focus on symptoms, impairment, and what has gone wrong.

HPMT begins with a different question:

How did someone become capable of operating in extraordinary environments, repeatedly under extreme stress, and then get up and do it again the next day—or, in many cases, multiple times in the same day?

Another fascinating form of Brain Defrag is dropping your artwork, writings, blog posts, journals, photographs, videos, or other creative works into an AI tool and asking it to analyze the entire collection.

Not to judge it.

To map it.

AI can identify recurring themes, ideas, emotional patterns, symbols, and connections that are nearly impossible for any of us to recognize while creating them one piece at a time.

Perhaps one of AI’s greatest gifts won’t be replacing artists.

It may be helping artists finally see themselves.

A kind of “Algorithmic Mirror” reflecting not simply what they’ve created—but who they have become through a lifetime of creating.

Written by Dana F. Harbaugh with an assist from Genny.

Sources & References

Personal Medical Experience

Personal brain MRI (June 2026) identifying imaging consistent with a minor ischemic stroke (”mini-stroke”). Used here only as a personal example illustrating the contrast between medical imaging and conceptual AI-assisted artistic mapping.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI ChatGPT (”Genny”) used for: Creative brainstorming Corpus analysis AI image generation Pattern recognition across written works Artistic visualization prompts



Brain Defrag Concept

Brain Defrag is an original conceptual framework developed by Dana F. Harbaugh.

It is not presented as a medical treatment or established neuroscience model. Rather, it is a reflective process that uses writing, artwork, photography, journaling, conversation, and AI-assisted pattern recognition to help individuals organize fragmented life experiences into a more coherent personal narrative.

High Performance Mission Trauma (HPMT)

High Performance Mission Trauma (HPMT) is an original framework developed by Dana F. Harbaugh.

The concept emphasizes understanding how individuals first developed the ability to repeatedly perform in exceptionally high-stress environments before examining the long-term psychological costs of those experiences.

Neuroscience

The article uses computer defragmentation as a metaphor, not a literal neurological description.

Readers interested in memory consolidation, neuroplasticity, and trauma research may wish to explore:

Memory reconsolidation

Neuroplasticity

Cognitive restructuring

Narrative psychology

Post-traumatic growth

Artificial Intelligence & Pattern Recognition

Modern large language models (LLMs) are capable of identifying recurring themes, linguistic patterns, conceptual relationships, stylistic evolution, and semantic structures across extremely large bodies of text.

The article explores the idea that these capabilities may also assist individuals in understanding patterns across a lifetime of creative work.

Artistic Corpus Analysis

The concept discussed in this article involves analyzing an individual’s complete creative corpus—including paintings, journals, essays, photographs, music, poems, blogs, and other artistic works—to identify recurring themes, symbols, emotional patterns, and conceptual development over time.

The AI-generated images shown in this article are artistic interpretations inspired by the author’s published writings and conversations. They are not scientific brain scans or medical representations.

Historical Inspiration

Rembrandt van Rijn (1606–1669)

History of artistic self-portraiture

Lifelong artistic evolution through collected works

Related Reading

Did AI Save My Life? — Dana F. Harbaugh

Brain Defrag series — Dana F. Harbaugh

High Performance Mission Trauma (HPMT) series — Dana F. Harbaugh

Complete 142-article Substack corpus (ongoing AI-assisted analysis)

Author’s Note

This article explores the intersection of artificial intelligence, creativity, reflective practice, and personal development. Except where specifically discussing established neuroscience or medical imaging, the concepts of Brain Defrag, HPMT, and Art Mapping Your Brain represent original developing frameworks intended to encourage exploration, discussion, and future research rather than to make clinical or medical claims.