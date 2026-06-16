America talks endlessly about rights, grievances, politics, and identity. We argue over who is oppressed, who is privileged, who deserves what, and who should apologize to whom. Yet one word that was once common in our national vocabulary has nearly disappeared:

Gallantry.

Not bravery.

Not toughness.

Not swagger.

Gallantry.

It is an old-fashioned word that sounds almost foreign in modern America. Yet for generations it described one of the highest ideals to which a citizen could aspire. Gallantry meant courage fused with honor. It meant self-sacrifice without expectation of reward. It meant placing duty above comfort and others above self.

If you want to understand what gallantry looks like, look no further than Medal of Honor recipient John P. Baca.

(photo source: Congressional Medal of Honor Society)

On February 10, 1970, during combat operations in Vietnam, Specialist Fourth Class John Baca was serving as a member of a reconnaissance patrol when the patrol came under intense enemy fire. During the engagement, a grenade landed among several soldiers.

There was no time for debate.

No committee meeting.

No social media poll.

No risk assessment worksheet.

Only seconds.

Baca immediately threw himself onto the grenade.

He did not know if he would survive.

He had every reason to believe he would die.

Yet he acted anyway.

The blast severely wounded him but saved the lives of fellow soldiers around him.

That is not merely bravery.

That is gallantry.

The distinction matters.

Bravery can be impulsive. It can arise from instinct, adrenaline, or even recklessness.

Gallantry is something deeper. Gallantry is courage guided by character. It is the conscious decision to accept personal risk in order to protect others.

Gallantry asks a simple question:

“What am I willing to sacrifice for someone besides myself?”

Modern culture rarely asks that question.

Instead, we celebrate self-expression, self-fulfillment, self-esteem, and self-actualization. We are encouraged to build personal brands, chase followers, and curate digital identities.

The self has become the center of nearly everything.

Gallantry points in the opposite direction.

Gallantry is not about self.

It is about service.

The word appears throughout military history because soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen routinely encounter situations where the needs of others outweigh their own safety. Yet gallantry is not limited to the battlefield.

A firefighter entering a collapsing structure.

A police officer running toward gunfire.

A nurse working through a disaster.

A citizen diving into freezing water to rescue a stranger.

A father working two jobs to provide for his family.

A widow carrying on after devastating loss.

Gallantry belongs wherever duty triumphs over self-interest.

The danger America faces today is not that we have become less wealthy or less technologically advanced. The danger is that we have forgotten the moral language that once held our civilization together.

Words matter.

When a culture loses a word, it often loses the concept behind it.

And when it loses the concept, it eventually loses the virtue.

We still teach children to be successful.

We still teach them to be ambitious.

We still teach them to be confident.

But do we teach them to be gallant?

Do we teach them that there are causes greater than themselves?

Do we teach them that some things are worth risking comfort, reputation, or even life itself?

John P. Baca’s actions remind us that greatness is not measured by wealth, status, followers, or influence. It is measured by what a person is willing to give away when everything is on the line.

The Medal of Honor is often described as recognizing “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty.”

Notice that word.

Gallantry.

Not popularity.

Not influence.

Not personal fulfillment.

Gallantry.

America does not need more celebrities.

America does not need more influencers.

America does not need more professional victims.

America needs more men and women who understand duty, sacrifice, honor, and service.

We need to rediscover the virtues that built the nation before they disappear from our vocabulary entirely.

The story of John P. Baca is not merely a military story.

It is a human story.

A reminder.

A challenge.

A standard.

And perhaps a question for all of us:

If gallantry called today, would we even recognize it?

Or has modern America forgotten what it looks like?

It’s time to remember.

It’s time to teach it.

It’s time to honor it.

It’s time to bring back gallantry.

Written by Dana F. Harbaugh

A Personal Encounter

I had the privilege of meeting John P. Baca on several occasions, among other Medal of Honor Recipients, while working with Pearl Harbor survivors in San Diego and displaying the Remember Pearl Harbor Tribute Motorcycle at veteran events.

(left to right: John Baca, me, and Robert J Modrzejewski)

John was always gracious and generous with his time. Like many Medal of Honor recipients I have encountered, he carried himself with remarkable humility. He appreciated the tribute motorcycle and the effort to preserve the stories of Pearl Harbor veterans, but what stood out most was his admiration for another American hero: Medal of Honor recipient John W. Finn.

(John Baca poses with John Finn during Finn’s 100th birthday party in 2009)

Finn, who fought through multiple wounds during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, was one of John’s personal heroes. It was a reminder that even America’s most decorated warriors often look up to those who came before them.

That connection stayed with me.

Here was a Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient whose own actions exemplified gallantry at the highest level, expressing admiration for a Pearl Harbor hero who had done the same nearly three decades earlier.

Different wars.

Different generations.

The same virtues.

Duty.

Honor.

Sacrifice.

Gallantry.

The chain of American courage is not broken by time. It is passed from one generation to the next, carried by those willing to place something greater than themselves above personal safety and comfort.

John Baca understood that.

John Finn lived it.

America would do well to remember both.

The observations contained within this article regarding Baca’s demeanor, humility, and admiration for John Finn are based upon the author’s personal experiences and conversations with him over a period of years.

Primary Historical Sources

Medal of Honor Citation

Baca, John P.

Specialist Fourth Class, United States Army.

For actions conducted on February 10, 1970, Republic of Vietnam.

“For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty.”

Official Medal of Honor Citation.

Official Government Sources

United States Army Center of Military History.

Medal of Honor Recipients: Vietnam War.

United States Department of Defense.

Medal of Honor Historical Records and Citations.

Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Biography and Citation of John P. Baca.

Historical Context and Military Studies

Manchester, William.

Goodbye, Darkness: A Memoir of the Pacific War.

Little, Brown and Company.

Ambrose, Stephen E.

Citizen Soldiers.

Simon & Schuster.

Atkinson, Rick.

The Long Gray Line.

Houghton Mifflin.

Hanson, Victor Davis.

The Soul of Battle.

Free Press.

Keegan, John.

The Face of Battle.

Viking Press.

Philosophical Foundations

Aristotle.

Nicomachean Ethics.

Book III: Courage and Virtue.

Cicero.

De Officiis (On Duties).

Lewis, C.S.

The Abolition of Man.

Lewis, C.S.

Mere Christianity.

These works provide historical and philosophical frameworks regarding courage, duty, honor, virtue, sacrifice, and moral responsibility.

Biblical References

John 15:13

“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

Micah 6:8

“What doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”

Philippians 2:3–4

“Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.”

Additional Reading on Courage and Gallantry

Lord Moran.

The Anatomy of Courage.

S.L.A. Marshall.

Men Against Fire.

Ernest Becker.

The Denial of Death.

Jim Collins.

Good to Great.

(Discussion of servant leadership and humility.)

Author’s Statement

This article was inspired not only by the official record of John P. Baca’s Medal of Honor actions in Vietnam, but also by personal encounters with him while documenting the stories of Pearl Harbor survivors and promoting historical remembrance through the Remember Pearl Harbor Tribute Motorcycle project.

The article argues that gallantry is more than battlefield bravery. It is courage guided by duty, honor, selflessness, and sacrifice. Through the example of John P. Baca—and his own admiration for Pearl Harbor hero John W. Finn—the author explores how the virtue of gallantry transcends generations and remains essential to the preservation of a free society.

Dedicated to all those whose gallantry was never recorded, whose sacrifices were never publicized, and whose courage lives on only in the lives they saved.

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