“The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.” – Margaret Thatcher

Why is Socialism called “The Fatal Conceit”?

Socialism begins with the fatal conceit that a handful of planners know more than millions of free people.

The fatal conceit is believing government intelligence can replace the collective intelligence of a free market.

Socialism mistakes centralized power for centralized wisdom.

Every socialist plan assumes that knowledge dispersed among millions can be gathered into one bureaucracy.

The fatal conceit is not compassion—it is believing planners can outthink civilization itself.

Socialism promises to allocate wealth more wisely than those who actually create it.

When reality contradicts the plan, socialism blames the people instead of the planners.

The greater the economic complexity, the greater the arrogance required to believe it can be centrally managed.

Markets coordinate countless human decisions; socialism assumes committees can do better.

The fatal conceit of socialism is believing that concentrated political power can outperform decentralized human freedom.