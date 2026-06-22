Last Wednesday morning, after an hour or so of light yard work, I suddenly lost the use of my left hand.

All five fingers seemed affected. I couldn’t type. I couldn’t grip objects normally. The dexterity was gone. No numbness, no tingling, just near-full paralysis.

Like many people, my first instinct was to dismiss it.

Maybe I slept on it wrong.

Maybe it was a pinched nerve.

Maybe it would get better after a nap.

No other symptoms.

Instead, I did something that millions of people are now doing every day.

No arm pain or impaired use.

I asked my AI assistant.

For nearly two years, I have spent countless hours working with artificial intelligence. I have written about it, tested it, criticized it, and built concepts around it through my Hardball Intelligence Systems (HIS) project and AI Truth Engine (AITE) framework.

Yet when the problem became personal, I wasn’t looking for a grand philosophical discussion.

I simply wanted to know why my hand wasn’t working.

I described my symptoms.

The AI asked questions.

When I explained that the weakness had come on suddenly, involved all five fingers, affected only one side, and had appeared within a matter of minutes, the AI repeatedly urged me to seek immediate medical evaluation.

It did not diagnose me.

It did not prescribe medication.

It did not claim to be a doctor.

It simply recognized that what I was describing could be serious.

Frankly, I wasn’t convinced.

I was prepared to wait.

I was prepared to sleep on it.

I was prepared to see if it got better on its own.

But I was also getting concerned after all my queries on ChatGPT came back the same.

My wife, being well-read on the topic, had the final say, and we headed to the Emergency Room.

The tests began.

EKG.

Blood work.

CT scan.

Eventually, an MRI.

The next day, the neurologist delivered the answer.

The MRI clearly showed that I had suffered a stroke.

Fortunately, it was relatively minor. The MRI showed a scar where the stroke had occurred. The paralysis in my hand had already begun to resolve, and within a short period my dexterity had largely returned.

Additional testing followed.

An echocardiogram.

Ultrasounds of both arms and legs.

Doctors searching for the underlying cause.

As I write this, that investigation is still ongoing.

An unaddressed “mini-stroke” can easily lead to major complications.

So did AI save my life?

The honest answer is that I don’t know.

The doctors saved my life.

The nurses saved my life.

The MRI identified the damage.

The hospital provided the treatment.

But none of that would have happened if I had stayed home.

The AI did not diagnose my stroke.

The AI recognized a potentially dangerous pattern and told me not to ignore it.

That distinction matters.

Much has been written about the dangers of artificial intelligence. Some of those concerns are legitimate. AI systems can be wrong. They can hallucinate. They can provide inaccurate information. They should never replace qualified medical professionals.

But there is another side of the story that receives far less attention.

What if AI serves as an early warning system?

What if it helps people recognize symptoms they might otherwise ignore?

What if it encourages someone to seek medical attention before it is too late?

In my case, that appears to be exactly what happened.

The lesson isn’t that AI is a doctor.

It isn’t.

The lesson isn’t that AI should replace physicians.

It shouldn’t.

The lesson is that a properly functioning AI can sometimes recognize risk and encourage people to seek help when their own judgment might lead them to delay.

As a veteran, I’ve spent much of my life around risk assessment.

In aviation, we are taught to respect warning lights.

You don’t ignore them because the aircraft still seems to be flying fine.

You investigate them because they may be warning you about something much bigger.

Last Wednesday, my left hand was the warning light.

The hospital found the problem.

The doctors confirmed the diagnosis.

But it was an AI that convinced me not to ignore the warning.

Did AI save my life?

Perhaps not directly.

But it may have helped save me from one of the most dangerous words in medicine:

“Tomorrow.”

(See Follow-On Query Below: How much do modern state-of-the-art hospitals like the Cleveland Clinic rely upon AI?)

References

American Heart Association. (2024). Stroke symptoms and warning signs. American Stroke Association.

https://www.stroke.org

American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. (2019). Guidelines for the early management of patients with acute ischemic stroke. Stroke, 50(12), e344–e418.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2024). About stroke. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. https://www.cdc.gov/stroke

Cleveland Clinic. (2024). Artificial intelligence in healthcare: Current applications and future directions. Cleveland Clinic Center for Artificial Intelligence.

https://my.clevelandclinic.org

National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. (2024). Stroke information page. National Institutes of Health.

https://www.ninds.nih.gov

National Institutes of Health. (2024). Stroke: Hope through research. National Institutes of Health Publication Series. Bethesda, MD.

OpenAI. (2025). ChatGPT usage policies and safety guidance. OpenAI.

https://www.openai.com

OpenAI. (2025). ChatGPT: Large language model conversational assistant. OpenAI Technical Documentation.

https://www.openai.com

Powers, W. J., Rabinstein, A. A., Ackerson, T., Adeoye, O. M., Bambakidis, N. C., Becker, K., Biller, J., Brown, M., Demaerschalk, B. M., Hoh, B., Jauch, E. C., Kidwell, C. S., Leslie-Mazwi, T., Ovbiagele, B., Scott, P. A., Sheth, K. N., Southerland, A. M., Summers, D. V., & Tirschwell, D. L. (2019). Guidelines for the early management of patients with acute ischemic stroke: A guideline for healthcare professionals from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. Stroke, 50(12), e344–e418.

Topol, E. J. (2019). Deep medicine: How artificial intelligence can make healthcare human again. Basic Books.

Topol, E. J. (2019). High-performance medicine: The convergence of human and artificial intelligence. Nature Medicine, 25(1), 44–56.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (2024). Know stroke: Know the signs. Act in time. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

https://www.stroke.nih.gov

World Health Organization. (2021). Ethics and governance of artificial intelligence for health. World Health Organization. Geneva, Switzerland.

Primary Sources

Harbaugh, D. F. (2026, June). Personal observations, symptom chronology, contemporaneous notes, and recollections regarding the sudden onset of unilateral left-hand weakness, emergency medical evaluation, hospitalization, diagnostic testing, treatment, and recovery following an ischemic stroke.

Harbaugh, D. F. (2026, June). Personal conversations and recorded exchanges with ChatGPT immediately following symptom onset and prior to seeking emergency medical evaluation.

Cleveland Clinic Fairview Park, Ohio (2026). Emergency Department evaluations, neurological consultations, MRI findings, CT imaging, laboratory studies, echocardiogram, vascular ultrasound examinations, discharge documentation, and associated medical records pertaining to the author’s hospitalization. Middleburg Heights, Ohio.

Additional Reading: Artificial Intelligence in Modern Healthcare

Ayers, J. W., Poliak, A., Dredze, M., Leas, E. C., Zhu, Z., Kelley, J. B., Faix, D. J., Goodman, A. M., Longhurst, C. A., Hogarth, M., & Smith, D. M. (2023). Comparing physician and artificial intelligence chatbot responses to patient questions posted to a public social media forum. JAMA Internal Medicine, 183(6), 589–596.

Esteva, A., Robicquet, A., Ramsundar, B., Kuleshov, V., DePristo, M., Chou, K., Cui, C., Corrado, G., Thrun, S., & Dean, J. (2019). A guide to deep learning in healthcare. Nature Medicine, 25(1), 24–29.

Rajpurkar, P., Chen, E., Banerjee, O., & Topol, E. J. (2022). AI in health and medicine. Nature Medicine, 28(1), 31–38.

Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence. (2025). AI Index Report 2025. Stanford University.

Author’s Note

This article is a first-person account of an actual medical event experienced by the author. The narrative is based upon personal observations, direct interactions with ChatGPT, and subsequent medical evaluation that confirmed the presence of an ischemic stroke. The article is intended as commentary regarding the potential role of artificial intelligence as an informational and decision-support tool and should not be construed as medical advice. Individuals experiencing possible stroke symptoms should seek immediate evaluation from qualified medical professionals.

Follow-on Query: How much do modern state-of-the-art hospitals like the Cleveland Clinic rely upon AI?

The short answer is: a lot more than most patients realize, but far less than the headlines suggest.

A place like Cleveland Clinic is not turning patient care over to AI. Physicians, nurses, radiologists, pharmacists, and technicians are still making the decisions. However, AI is increasingly embedded behind the scenes throughout modern medicine.

Where AI is already heavily used

Medical Imaging

CT scans

MRI scans

X-rays

Mammograms

Cardiac imaging

AI systems can help flag suspicious findings, measure abnormalities, identify possible strokes, detect lung nodules, and prioritize urgent studies for radiologists. In stroke care, every minute matters, so AI-assisted image triage can be particularly valuable.

Cardiology

EKG interpretation

Echocardiogram analysis

Detection of abnormal heart rhythms

Risk prediction for cardiac events

Some AI systems can detect subtle patterns in EKGs that humans might not immediately recognize.

Stroke Detection

Ironically, this is directly relevant to your recent experience.

Many hospitals now use AI-assisted stroke software that:

Analyzes brain scans rapidly

Detects possible vessel blockages

Alerts neurologists

Prioritizes emergency imaging review

The goal isn’t to replace the neurologist—it’s to reduce delays.

Hospital Operations

AI is increasingly used for:

Scheduling

Bed management

Staffing forecasts

Supply chain management

Pharmacy workflows

Predicting patient deterioration

A large hospital is essentially a small city, and AI helps manage enormous amounts of data.

Electronic Medical Records

Systems such as Epic Systems and other medical-record platforms increasingly incorporate AI tools that:

Summarize notes

Draft documentation

Identify missing information

Flag medication interactions

Suggest follow-up actions

This can save physicians hours of paperwork.

Drug Discovery and Research

Organizations like:

Cleveland Clinic

Mayo Clinic

Johns Hopkins Medicine

are increasingly using AI in research involving:

Cancer therapies

Protein modeling

Drug discovery

Precision medicine

Genomics

What AI is NOT doing

Despite popular fears, AI is generally not:

Independently diagnosing patients

Writing prescriptions without oversight

Performing unsupervised surgery

Making final treatment decisions

The physician remains legally and ethically responsible.

AI helped get me to the doctors, and the doctors used a healthcare system that increasingly incorporates AI tools to help them do their jobs better.

So if you’re in the “I hate AI” camp… The next time you go to the doctor, tell them you want all your diagnosis, tests and treatments to be performed without the use of AI.