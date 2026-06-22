Hardball's Substack

Hardball's Substack

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Dale Flowers's avatar
Dale Flowers
Jun 22

OK. That got my attention. Thanks for the post.

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Dana F Harbaugh's avatar
Dana F Harbaugh
Jun 24

For the AI haters and Data Center NIMBYs... let me know which of these modern conveniences you want to do without.

Communications & Information

Spam email filtering

Phishing and scam detection

Smart inbox prioritization

Predictive text and autocorrect

Voice-to-text transcription

Language translation

Search engine ranking

Search result relevance

News feed personalization

Social media content moderation

Social media recommendations

Podcast recommendations

Video recommendations

Music recommendations

Online advertising targeting

Smartphones

Facial recognition unlocking

Fingerprint matching systems

Camera image enhancement

Night photography modes

Portrait photography effects

Photo organization by people and places

Voice assistants

Battery optimization

Cellular network optimization

Predictive typing

Call screening

Spam call detection

Transportation

GPS route optimization

Traffic prediction

Navigation rerouting

Ride-share matching

Airline scheduling optimization

Airline maintenance prediction

Fleet management

Shipping route optimization

Railroad traffic management

Autonomous driving assistance

Collision avoidance systems

Lane departure warnings

Banking & Finance

Credit card fraud detection

Identity theft detection

ATM fraud monitoring

Loan risk assessment

Credit scoring support

Stock market surveillance

Anti-money laundering systems

Financial crime detection

Insurance claims analysis

Insurance fraud detection

Customer service chat systems

Healthcare

Medical imaging analysis

Cancer detection assistance

Stroke recognition support

Drug discovery

Hospital staffing optimization

Emergency room triage assistance

Medical transcription

Remote patient monitoring

Heart rhythm monitoring

Diabetic monitoring systems

Prescription interaction alerts

Disease outbreak tracking

Utilities & Infrastructure

Electrical grid balancing

Power demand forecasting

Water treatment monitoring

Pipeline monitoring

Internet traffic routing

Cellular tower optimization

Weather forecasting

Storm tracking

Wildfire detection

Earthquake analysis

Air traffic control support

Retail & Consumer Services

Inventory management

Supply chain forecasting

Dynamic pricing

Product recommendations

Warehouse robotics

Self-checkout monitoring

Demand forecasting

Customer service chatbots

Delivery route planning

Fraudulent return detection

Manufacturing

Predictive maintenance

Quality control inspection

Defect detection

Production scheduling

Robotics coordination

Energy optimization

Safety monitoring

Supply chain management

Public Safety & Security

Cyberattack detection

Network intrusion monitoring

Emergency dispatch support

Disaster response coordination

Missing person searches

Financial crime investigations

Border surveillance systems

Terrorism threat analysis

Critical infrastructure protection

Agriculture

Crop monitoring

Precision fertilizer application

Irrigation optimization

Pest detection

Livestock health monitoring

Harvest forecasting

Weather impact modeling

Entertainment

Streaming recommendations

Video game NPC behavior

Sports analytics

Broadcast camera tracking

Video upscaling

Audio enhancement

Content discovery

Personalized playlists

Workplace Productivity

Document search

Meeting transcription

Calendar scheduling

Data analysis

Coding assistance

Customer support systems

Knowledge management

Workflow automation

Defense & National Security

Intelligence analysis

Satellite imagery review

Missile warning systems

Logistics planning

Maintenance forecasting

Cyber defense

Communications analysis

Battlespace awareness systems

Areas Where AI Directly Impacts Human Flourishing

If you apply a practical "What breaks if AI disappears tomorrow?" test, some of the highest-impact areas are:

Healthcare diagnostics

Fraud detection

Cybersecurity

Electrical grid management

Weather forecasting

Air traffic safety

Supply chain logistics

Emergency response systems

Scientific research

National defense and intelligence

A Thought Experiment

If advanced AI systems vanished overnight:

Credit card fraud would rise significantly.

Cyberattacks would become harder to detect.

Medical imaging workloads would increase dramatically.

Supply chains would become less efficient.

Air travel delays would increase.

Electrical grids would become less efficient.

Search engines and digital assistants would degrade.

Weather forecasting accuracy would decline.

Scientific research would slow.

Military and intelligence analysis would require far more personnel.

The biggest misconception is that AI is primarily chatbots. Chatbots are simply the most visible tip of a much larger iceberg. Most AI today operates behind the scenes as pattern-recognition, prediction, optimization, and anomaly-detection systems embedded throughout modern society.

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