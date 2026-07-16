Hardball's Substack

Hardball's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wallfacer's avatar
Wallfacer
1d

Don’t care. You made a case for why all of that needs to be eliminated, not why we should layer on more. Also? Somehow a large number of various people in society simply cannot be tracked like this. It always seems this kind of tech applies to some people a lot and others not much at all.

Reply
Share
Dale Flowers's avatar
Dale Flowers
1d

Add in the gamma/neutron detectors that many DOT police vehicles carry. I had a friend who had just had radium pellets implanted in his prostate and while his wife was driving him home from the procedure they got pulled over by a DOT inspector. For good or bad, that is about as invasive as it can get except for maybe an intimate pat down by TSA.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dana F Harbaugh and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dana F Harbaugh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture