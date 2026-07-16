Flock Camera Absurdity:
Capturing “The Sky is Falling” As It Happens
Imagine you’re traveling down a long open freeway section, heading into a relatively desolate area of Alabama, or Texas, or maybe the Rocky Mountains.
Daydreaming as you’re watching the picturesque countryside scroll past your field of view, you reflect upon how many thousands of other drivers get to enjoy that same tranquil moment as they travel that same stretch of highway in any given day.
But unbeknownst to you, a known terrorist group is out in that same desolate area, and they’ve set up shop inside a series of shipping containers in an old junk yard, just off the freeway at the next offramp.
Obviously, such remote areas have little-to-no infrastructure or other manmade developments, much less anything close to a densely integrated urban community.
But the US intelligence agencies need to know who’s traveling in and out of that junk yard complex.
And there’s no security cameras in the area, no intersection traffic recording devices, nor any structures nearby that have other forms of security cameras.
So, a brilliant intelligence technician uses classified technology to capture each vehicle’s onboard dashboard cameras to get a real-time video feed of that offramp from both directions.
Thousands of drivers are completely unaware that their fancy new car’s forward-facing “safety camera”, is being used to provide this secret agency with a live feed of that terrorist compound’s only access road.
Two weeks later, this agency’s tactical team takes down that compound and 15 highly motivated foreign soldiers who had been developing biological and chemical weapons for use against the American people.
Is this merely a Jason Bourne-type fantasy or a plausible example of a state-of-the-art use of the electromagnetic spectrum?
So to you reflexively-paranoid anti-Flock camera zealots never step back and get the big picture view.
Just skim through the following list..
AI Prompt: Make a list of the various types of cameras found in the average US city
Response:
Personal Cameras
Smartphones
Tablets
Laptop webcams
Smartwatches (some models)
Digital cameras (DSLR, mirrorless, compact)
Instant cameras
Action cameras (GoPro, DJI, Insta360)
360° cameras
Smart glasses (Ray-Ban Meta, etc.)
Body-worn personal cameras
Residential Cameras
Video doorbells
Front door security cameras
Backyard cameras
Garage cameras
Driveway cameras
Indoor nanny cameras
Baby monitors
Pet cameras
Smart home hub cameras
Pool cameras
Commercial Security
Retail CCTV
Restaurant security cameras
Hotel surveillance
Bank cameras
ATM cameras
Office building cameras
Warehouse cameras
Loading dock cameras
Parking garage cameras
Apartment common-area cameras
Elevator cameras
Stairwell cameras
Hallway cameras
Casino surveillance
Hospital security cameras
School security cameras
University campus cameras
Gym cameras
Convenience store cameras
Gas station cameras
Government & Municipal
Traffic signal cameras
Traffic monitoring cameras
Red-light cameras
Speed enforcement cameras
Toll road cameras
Bridge cameras
Tunnel cameras
Public transit station cameras
Bus surveillance cameras
Subway surveillance cameras
Airport security cameras
Port surveillance cameras
Public park cameras
Courthouse cameras
Jail and prison cameras
Municipal building security cameras
Automatic Recognition Systems
Flock Safety cameras
License Plate Recognition (LPR/ALPR) cameras
Parking enforcement cameras
Parking garage plate readers
Weigh station cameras
Border crossing cameras
Law Enforcement
Police body cameras
Dash cameras
Prison officer body cameras
Sheriff’s department cameras
State police dash cameras
SWAT helmet cameras
Bomb squad robot cameras
Crime scene documentation cameras
Emergency Services
Ambulance dash cameras
Ambulance patient compartment cameras
Fire engine dash cameras
Firefighter helmet cameras
EMS body cameras (some agencies)
Transportation
Personal dash cameras
Rear dash cameras
Interior vehicle cameras
Tesla Sentry Mode cameras
Driver monitoring cameras
Backup cameras
Surround-view cameras
Commercial truck cameras
Taxi cameras
Ride-share interior cameras
School bus cameras
City bus cameras
Train locomotive cameras
Industrial & Infrastructure
Factory monitoring cameras
Utility substation cameras
Water treatment facility cameras
Power plant cameras
Construction site cameras
Pipeline monitoring cameras
Rail yard cameras
Shipping terminal cameras
Delivery & Logistics
Amazon delivery vehicle cameras
UPS/FedEx vehicle cameras
Postal Service vehicle cameras
Warehouse robot cameras
Loading dock cameras
Media & Journalism
Television news cameras
ENG (Electronic News Gathering) cameras
Documentary cameras
Live-stream cameras
Sports broadcast cameras
Entertainment
Stadium cameras
Concert venue cameras
Theater security cameras
Theme park cameras
Casino gaming cameras
Medical
Surgical cameras
Endoscopic cameras
Diagnostic imaging cameras
Patient monitoring cameras
Telemedicine cameras
Scientific & Environmental
Weather cameras
Wildlife cameras
Research cameras
Air quality monitoring cameras
River and flood monitoring cameras
Aviation
Airport runway cameras
Air traffic tower cameras
Aircraft cockpit cameras (limited use)
Drone cameras
Airport perimeter security cameras
Marine
Harbor surveillance cameras
Marina security cameras
Coast Guard vessel cameras
Port authority cameras
Bridge navigation cameras
Retail & Consumer Analytics
Self-checkout cameras
Shelf monitoring cameras
Loss prevention cameras
Customer traffic analysis cameras
Heat-mapping cameras
Facial recognition systems (where deployed)
AI & Machine Vision
Autonomous vehicle cameras
Delivery robot cameras
Warehouse automation cameras
Manufacturing quality-control cameras
Agricultural inspection cameras (urban greenhouses, etc.)
Recreational
Trail cameras
Hunting cameras
Bicycle helmet cameras
Motorcycle helmet cameras
Helmet cameras for sports
Emerging Technologies
Augmented reality glasses
Mixed reality headset cameras
Robot vacuum cameras
Home assistant display cameras
AI companion robots
Service robot navigation cameras
Just how many categories?
There are roughly 140–180 distinct camera applications in a modern American city, even before counting specialized scientific, military, or industrial systems.
The trend is accelerating because cameras are no longer used just for recording. Increasingly, they function as machine vision sensors for AI systems that:
recognize faces (where permitted),
read license plates,
detect accidents,
identify weapons,
count pedestrians,
monitor traffic flow,
inspect infrastructure,
navigate vehicles and robots,
and assist autonomous systems.
The modern city is evolving into an environment where cameras are distributed across public infrastructure, private property, businesses, vehicles, and personal devices, creating a dense, overlapping network of visual sensors.
End of article
Sources & References
Government reports and standards
National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) – AI Risk Management Framework and work on trustworthy AI, machine vision, and cybersecurity.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) – publications on critical infrastructure protection, public safety technology, and fusion centers.
National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) – publicly available material on intelligence integration and information sharing.
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – information on terrorism investigations and partnerships with state and local law enforcement.
U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) – reports on facial recognition technology, biometrics, and federal use of surveillance technologies.
Transportation and automotive technology
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) – documentation on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), backup cameras, lane-keeping systems, and forward-collision warning technologies.
SAE International – standards for autonomous driving and automotive sensor systems (e.g., SAE J3016 levels of driving automation).
Camera and machine vision industry
Association for Advancing Automation (A3) – machine vision industry reports and applications.
IEEE Computer Society – publications on computer vision, distributed sensing, and AI-enabled perception.
Computer Vision Foundation (CVF) – proceedings from CVPR, a leading academic conference on computer vision.
Public safety and license plate recognition
Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) – analyses of automated license plate readers (ALPRs), privacy implications, and civil liberties concerns.
American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) – reports on surveillance technology, ALPR use, and policy recommendations.
Flock Safety – official documentation describing how its cameras function, what data they collect, retention practices, and stated privacy safeguards.
International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) – guidance and policy considerations for ALPR deployment.
Infrastructure and urban technology
U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) – Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) program resources covering traffic cameras, roadway sensing, and connected infrastructure.
Smart Cities Council – publications on urban sensor networks and machine vision applications.
National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine – reports on intelligent transportation, infrastructure monitoring, and emerging technologies.
Automotive examples
Official technical documentation from Tesla, Rivian, General Motors (Super Cruise), and Ford (BlueCruise) describing onboard camera systems, driver-monitoring features, and safety sensors.
Suggested note for readers
The opening scenario is a fictional thought experiment intended to illustrate the potential intelligence value of widely distributed visual sensors. It should not be interpreted as a claim that any government agency currently possesses or employs the specific capability described.
Don’t care. You made a case for why all of that needs to be eliminated, not why we should layer on more. Also? Somehow a large number of various people in society simply cannot be tracked like this. It always seems this kind of tech applies to some people a lot and others not much at all.
Add in the gamma/neutron detectors that many DOT police vehicles carry. I had a friend who had just had radium pellets implanted in his prostate and while his wife was driving him home from the procedure they got pulled over by a DOT inspector. For good or bad, that is about as invasive as it can get except for maybe an intimate pat down by TSA.