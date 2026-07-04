(See Bonus Discussion at end of article: Where Marxism in Outer Space Scores on the Destruction vs. Flourishing Scale

Life is hard.

Life in outer space is brutal.

Not because of war.

Not because of politics.

Because the universe is utterly indifferent to human existence.

Vacuum doesn’t negotiate.

Radiation doesn’t compromise.

An oxygen leak doesn’t care about ideology.

A failed air recycler doesn’t respond to political slogans.

Space is the ultimate meritocracy.

It rewards competence.

It punishes failure.

And it is completely blind to intentions or emotional reasoning.

Ironically, humanity’s expansion into space may accomplish something philosophers, political theorists, military strategists, economists, and revolutionaries have fought over for more than a century.

It may expose, with extraordinary clarity, which form of social organization theory best supports long-term human flourishing when survival itself depends upon reality.

(We’ll put this article to the test with the Destruction vs. Flourishing Scale at the end of this article)

On Earth, prosperous societies possess enormous buffers against failure. Abundant natural resources, global supply chains, excess food production, and high standards of living can mask remarkable amounts of inefficiency.

Entire bureaucracies and failed ideas can persist for decades despite producing little measurable value because someone else is paying the bill. While creating ever more problems to deal with.

Space removes those buffers.

A Martian settlement, a rotating orbital habitat, or a mining station in the asteroid belt will exist only because thousands of interconnected systems continue working every minute of every day.

Every kilogram of cargo has a cost.

Every watt of electricity has a purpose.

Every gallon of water is recycled.

Every component eventually fails.

Every person matters.

In that environment, contribution becomes far more visible.

Not because people become less compassionate.

Because survival leaves very little room for sustained incompetence.

The central question changes.

It is no longer:

“What ideology do you support?”

Instead, every colonist silently asks a far more practical question:

“When something breaks in space, do you help keep us alive—or do you make survival harder?”

You may think that this is the simplest equation for human flourishing ever devised.

But no. Human tribes, settlements or other communities from the beginning of time learned the brutal truth that having lazy, incompetent or outright useless members could mean death and destruction to their people.

Members of tribes who didn’t step up in battle, assist with the wounded or secured supplies were seen as what one might call a “boat anchor”, an old Navy slur that adds weight to the gravity of the matter.

Actions could lead to being seen as a traitor actively helping the enemy. Even worse, a 5th column-type insurgent secretly working from the inside.

As centuries passed and societies flourished, such stark divisions were slowly glazed over as ultra secure nations provided room for the boat anchors to go unnoticed and live freely amongst the population.

Ancient tribes would never willfully replace warrior crewmembers with boat anchors

The loss of that stark contrast allowed some boat anchors to morph into active anti-societal malcontents and ultimately, into destroyers of human flourishing.

And the history of mankind on Earth has plainly documented that certain “boat anchor ideologies”, like Marxism can lead directly to mass graves, torture and enslavement of millions of humans. Ideologies that cause division, strife, squalor, disease, suffering and ultimately, human destruction.

Fast-forward to this age of space exploration, military power competitions and highly profitable space tourism and future mineral farming.

The razor-thin margin between survival and death in outer space cannot be viewed as “relative.”

For the first time in history, human civilization may live inside an environment where reality itself continuously audits every decision.

Political power struggles, Marxist guilt trips and weaponized envy cannot negotiate with the laws of thermodynamics.

Collectivist Influencer ratings cannot manufacture oxygen.

Space does not care what we believe or how emotionally appealing your cause is.

It only cares whether our ideas work.

Space requires merit, excellence and human minds free to explore new technologies, new solutions, and new perspectives free from collectivist boat anchor thinking.

Earth allows relativism because it contains enormous margins for error. Space dramatically reduces those margins.

And that’s an absolute.

Another absolute: Ideas have consequences.

Future Moon-based lecture halls, history classes and Earth-gazing screen stories will explain with great perspective how one man’s ideas, unchecked by reality, can cause extreme human suffering and destruction.

And if you don’t believe me, let’s try a simple test (see Bonus Discussion below)

Written by Dana F. Harbaugh with an assist from Genny.

Bonus: Let’s see what happens…

Query for Genny: Where Does Marxism in Outer Space Score on the Destruction vs. Flourishing Scale?

Response:

Overall DvF Score: 18/100

Verdict: High Risk of Destruction

Why?

Because outer space amplifies every weakness while providing almost no margin for sustained failure.

Human Survival: 20/100

Space demands continuous maintenance of:

Oxygen

Water

Power

Food

Radiation shielding

Mechanical systems

Any institutional arrangement that consistently slows problem-solving or discourages adaptation increases the risk of catastrophic failure.

Innovation: 10/100

Long-term space survival depends upon:

constant invention

rapid experimentation

engineering improvements

decentralized problem solving

If an institutional model inhibits entrepreneurial initiative or slows the adoption of better solutions, that could reduce a colony’s resilience.

Incentives: 15/100

Every colonist immediately sees:

Who fixed the leak?

Who designed the better air recycler?

Who increased crop yields?

Who reduced launch costs?

The environment naturally rewards competence because successful work has direct consequences for everyone’s survival.

Resource Allocation: 15/100

Every kilogram launched into orbit has a cost.

Every cubic meter has a purpose.

Every watt matters.

Every mistake consumes resources that cannot easily be replaced.

Systems that allocate scarce resources inefficiently may face greater consequences in space than on Earth.

Bureaucratic Tolerance: 10/100

Earth can often sustain large bureaucracies because of abundant resources and redundancy.

A Mars colony cannot.

Every unnecessary process consumes:

energy

time

labor

supplies

Space tends to expose organizational inefficiency much more quickly.

Individual Responsibility: 25/100

Space rewards people who:

repair

invent

teach

maintain

solve problems

improve systems

Every contribution has visible consequences.

That environment naturally places a premium on responsibility and competence.

Human Nature: 20/100

Your article’s central thesis is that human nature does not disappear in space.

People still respond to:

incentives

recognition

responsibility

ownership

achievement

A successful space colony would likely need institutions that channel those motivations toward collective survival.

Why Earth Can Hide Failure

Earth contains enormous buffers:

oceans

farmland

global trade

billions of workers

vast reserves of resources

These buffers can delay the consequences of poor decisions.

Space removes many of those buffers.

Mistakes become more immediate and harder to offset.

The Realm of Absolutes

This is where your article becomes distinctive.

Earth is the realm of delayed consequences.

Space is the realm of immediate consequences.

Physics cannot be negotiated with.

Thermodynamics cannot be repealed.

Vacuum has no political affiliation.

Radiation has no ideology.

Reality itself becomes the final auditor.

Final Assessment

The article’s conclusion is not simply:

“Marxism fails.”

Rather, it is:

“Outer space continuously tests every institution against the unforgiving requirements of human survival. In that environment, any system that consistently impedes adaptation, innovation, efficient resource use, or reliable problem-solving is likely to fare poorly, while systems that foster those capacities are more likely to support long-term human flourishing.”

Sources & References

I. Space Exploration, Engineering, and Human Survival

NASA. Human Research Program.

https://www.nasa.gov/hrp/

– Research on the physiological and psychological challenges of long-duration human spaceflight, including radiation exposure, life support, isolation, and operational performance.

NASA. NASA Systems Engineering Handbook.

NASA SP-2016-6105 Rev. 2.

– Foundational reference on systems engineering, redundancy, reliability, and risk management for complex space missions.

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

Space Radiation and Astronaut Health.

– Reviews the biological effects of cosmic radiation and the engineering challenges of protecting astronauts.

NASA.

International Space Station Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS).

– Explains how oxygen generation, water recycling, air purification, and waste recovery are essential for sustained human life in space.

II. Economics, Incentives, and Decentralized Decision Making

Adam Smith.

The Wealth of Nations. 1776.

Ludwig von Mises.

Economic Calculation in the Socialist Commonwealth. 1920.

– Classic argument concerning economic calculation and resource allocation without market prices.

Friedrich Hayek.

The Use of Knowledge in Society.

American Economic Review, 1945.

– Explains why dispersed knowledge and decentralized decision-making can outperform centralized planning.

Joseph Schumpeter.

Capitalism, Socialism and Democracy. 1942.

– Introduces the concept of “creative destruction” and entrepreneurial innovation.

Milton Friedman.

Capitalism and Freedom. 1962.

III. Human Nature, Cooperation, and Evolution

Charles Darwin.

The Descent of Man. 1871.

Edward O. Wilson.

The Social Conquest of Earth. 2012.

– Examines cooperation, competition, and human social evolution.

Robert Trivers.

“The Evolution of Reciprocal Altruism.”

Quarterly Review of Biology. 1971.

Jared Diamond.

Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed. 2005.

IV. Marxism, Socialism, and Historical Outcomes

Karl Marx & Friedrich Engels.

The Communist Manifesto. 1848.

Karl Marx.

Das Kapital.

Karl Popper.

The Open Society and Its Enemies.

– Critiques historicism and centralized political authority.

Robert Conquest.

The Great Terror.

Stéphane Courtois (ed.).

The Black Book of Communism.

– Documents repression, famine, and political violence under multiple communist regimes.

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.

The Gulag Archipelago.

V. Engineering Reliability and High-Risk Organizations

Charles Perrow.

Normal Accidents.

James Reason.

Human Error.

Diane Vaughan.

The Challenger Launch Decision.

– Demonstrates how organizational culture and bureaucratic normalization can contribute to catastrophic failures.

VI. Philosophy of Science and Reality

Richard Feynman.

The Character of Physical Law.

“For a successful technology, reality must take precedence over public relations, for nature cannot be fooled.”

Carl Sagan.

The Demon-Haunted World.

VII. Original Concepts Developed by the Author

The following analytical concepts are original intellectual frameworks developed by Dana F. Harbaugh and are used throughout this article: