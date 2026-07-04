Hardball's Substack

Hardball's Substack

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Dale Flowers's avatar
Dale Flowers
10h

Don't need AI to tell me how Marxism dies in outer space. This is simple, Marxism gets shoved out of the air lock butt naked and falls forever.

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1 reply by Dana F Harbaugh
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
4h

Amen

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1 reply by Dana F Harbaugh
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