Hardball's Substack

Hardball's Substack

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Dale Flowers's avatar
Dale Flowers
19h

Cold Warrior here, 1965-1991. (Hot war 1970-71 and 1991.)

We won, didn't we? It galls my gizzard to watch the news anymore.

I blame Antonio Gramsci and a feckless citizenry.

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Blair Smith's avatar
Blair Smith
1d

Your best work yet - congrats!! From me anyway -

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