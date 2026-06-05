Concept, text, and original article by Dana “Hardball” Harbaugh.

When most people hear the words “data center,” they picture some anonymous warehouse full of blinking lights, humming servers, and tech nerds in polo shirts. It sounds distant, abstract, and easy to oppose when a new facility is proposed in the neighborhood.

But here’s the reality:

The modern world runs on data centers.

Virtually every aspect of daily life now depends upon massive computing infrastructure operating around the clock. The internet is not a magical cloud floating above us. The “cloud” is a collection of physical buildings filled with computers, networking equipment, cooling systems, backup generators, fiber optic connections, and the skilled personnel who keep them operating.

Increasingly, communities across America are seeing organized opposition to new data center construction. Concerns about land use, aesthetics, electrical demand, noise, and environmental impact are legitimate topics for discussion. However, many critics fail to appreciate the unavoidable tradeoff:

If you oppose every new data center, you are ultimately opposing the growth of the very digital services upon which modern society depends.

The uncomfortable truth is that data centers are becoming as essential to the 21st century as railroads were to the 19th century and highways were to the 20th.

Without them, modern civilization simply does not function.

The best estimate today is that about 5.5 to 6 billion people on Earth own or regularly use a smartphone, out of a global population of roughly 8.2–8.3 billion.

If you broaden it to all mobile phones (including basic feature phones), the number is even higher. The International Telecommunication Union estimates that more than 80% of people worldwide aged 10 and older own a mobile phone.

No Data Centers? Here’s What Disappears.

Entertainment

Online gaming

Multiplayer gaming servers

Game downloads and updates

Streaming movies and television

Music streaming services

Sports streaming platforms

Cloud gaming

Virtual reality platforms

Content creator platforms

Digital movie libraries

Communications

Email services

Video Conferencing

Text messaging infrastructure

Voice-over-IP services

Social media platforms

Online forums

Messaging applications

Cloud phone systems

Business collaboration tools

Artificial Intelligence

AI assistants

AI search tools

AI image generation

AI video generation

AI coding assistance

AI medical research

AI scientific modeling

AI business analytics

AI educational tools

Business Operations

Cloud computing

Corporate databases

Customer relationship systems

Inventory management

Payroll processing

Accounting systems

Supply chain management

Enterprise software

E-commerce platforms

Financial Systems

Online banking

Mobile banking

Credit card processing

Electronic payments

Stock trading platforms

Cryptocurrency networks

Fraud detection systems

ATM networks

Digital wallets

Healthcare

Electronic medical records

Medical imaging storage

Telemedicine

Prescription management

Hospital databases

Health insurance systems

Medical research databases

Emergency communications

Education

Online learning

University research computing

Student information systems

Digital libraries

Distance education

Educational video platforms

AI tutoring systems

Government Services

Tax processing

Social Security systems

Veterans services

Licensing databases

Court records

Emergency management systems

Public records

Military logistics systems

Transportation

Airline reservation systems

GPS navigation

Shipping logistics

Traffic management systems

Ride-sharing services

Fleet management

Railway scheduling

Maritime logistics

Everyday Consumer Services

Online shopping

Food delivery

Hotel reservations

Travel booking

Smart home systems

Security monitoring

Weather forecasting

Search engines

Digital maps

The Coming AI Era

The debate becomes even more important when considering artificial intelligence.

Whether people love AI, hate AI, fear AI, or embrace AI, one fact remains:

AI requires enormous computing power.

Every major AI model depends upon massive data center infrastructure. The same facilities that support online gaming, streaming video, business operations, and internet communications increasingly support AI development as well.

The future AI economy will not be built from smartphones or laptops.

It will be built from data centers.

A Question for Opponents

Those who oppose data center growth should answer a simple question:

Which services are you willing to give up?

Are you willing to lose streaming video?

Online gaming?

AI assistants?

Cloud storage?

Electronic banking?

Telemedicine?

GPS navigation?

Because these services are not floating in the clouds.

They live inside physical infrastructure.

The digital economy has physical roots.

The New Infrastructure

Every generation builds the infrastructure that supports its future.

Our grandparents built railroads.

Our parents built highways.

America built airports, electrical grids, pipelines, ports, and telecommunications networks.

Today’s generation is building data centers.

The question is not whether society will need them.

The question is whether we will build enough of them to support the digital civilization we have already chosen to create.

No data centers?

Then eventually, no modern digital life.

Concept, text, and original article by Dana “Hardball” Harbaugh.

Sources and References

Global Internet and Mobile Connectivity

International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Facts and Figures 2024: Measuring Digital Development. Geneva, Switzerland: ITU.

International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Mobile Phone Ownership and Internet Usage Statistics. Available at:



https://www.itu.int

GSMA. The Mobile Economy 2025.

Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), London, United Kingdom.

Statista Research Department. Global Smartphone Users Worldwide.

Available at:



https://www.statista.com

DemandSage Research Team. Smartphone Usage Statistics 2025.

Available at:

https://www.demandsage.com/smartphone-usage-statistics/

Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure

U.S. Department of Energy. Data Center Energy Consumption and Efficiency Studies.

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Shehabi, Arman, et al.

United States Data Center Energy Usage Report.

Berkeley, California.

International Energy Agency (IEA).

Energy and AI Special Report.

Paris, France.

International Energy Agency (IEA).

Electricity 2025: Analysis and Forecast to 2028.

Uptime Institute.

Global Data Center Survey 2024.

Synergy Research Group.

Hyperscale Data Center Market Analysis.

Available at:



https://www.srgresearch.com

McKinsey & Company.

The Future of Data Centers and Digital Infrastructure.

Deloitte Insights.

Data Centers and the Future Digital Economy.

Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure

Stanford University.

Artificial Intelligence Index Report 2025.

Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI).

Epoch AI.

Trends in Compute Used for Machine Learning Training.

OpenAI.

AI and Compute Scaling Research Papers.

Anthropic.

Responsible Scaling Policy and Frontier AI Infrastructure Requirements.

NVIDIA Corporation.

Accelerated Computing and AI Infrastructure Resources.

Microsoft Research.

Cloud Infrastructure and Large Language Models.

Google DeepMind.

The Role of Compute in Advanced Artificial Intelligence.

Online Gaming and Digital Entertainment

Entertainment Software Association (ESA).

Essential Facts About the U.S. Video Game Industry.

Newzoo.

Global Games Market Report 2025.

International Data Corporation (IDC).

Worldwide Gaming Infrastructure and Cloud Services Reports.

Cloudflare.

The Infrastructure Behind Modern Internet Gaming.

Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Game Server Hosting and Cloud Gaming Infrastructure.

Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming Documentation.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW Infrastructure Documentation.

Financial Systems and Digital Commerce

Federal Reserve System.

Payments Study.

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Digital Banking and Consumer Financial Services.

Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

The Future of Digital Payments.

Visa Inc.

Global Electronic Payment Infrastructure Overview.

Mastercard.

Digital Transaction Processing Systems.

Nasdaq.

Market Infrastructure and Data Systems.

New York Stock Exchange.

Electronic Trading Infrastructure.

Healthcare Information Systems

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC).

Electronic Health Record Adoption and Health Information Exchange.

Mayo Clinic.

Digital Health and Telemedicine Infrastructure.

American Medical Association.

Telehealth Implementation and Infrastructure Reports.

National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Biomedical Data Infrastructure and Cloud Computing.

Transportation and Navigation Systems

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

NextGen Air Traffic Infrastructure.

U.S. Department of Transportation.

Intelligent Transportation Systems Program.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Weather Data and Forecast Infrastructure.

GPS.gov.

Official U.S. Government Information About the Global Positioning System.

Uber Technologies.

Platform Infrastructure and Cloud Operations.

Government and Public Services

U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

Federal Cloud Computing Strategy.

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Cloud Computing Standards and Frameworks.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Data Centers and Critical Infrastructure Protection.

Social Security Administration.

Digital Service Infrastructure.

Department of Veterans Affairs.

Electronic Health Record Modernization Program.

Additional Reading

Carr, Nicholas.

The Big Switch: Rewiring the World, from Edison to Google.

W.W. Norton & Company.

Gilder, George.

Life After Google.

Regnery Publishing.

Isaacson, Walter.

The Innovators: How a Group of Hackers, Geniuses, and Geeks Created the Digital Revolution.

Simon & Schuster.

Evans, Richard.

The Promise of Infrastructure: Technology, Society, and Economic Growth.

World Economic Forum.

The Future of Digital Infrastructure.

Brookings Institution.

Data Centers, Energy Demand, and Economic Development.

Image Credits

Concept, text, and original article by Dana “Hardball” Harbaugh.

Illustrative AI-generated imagery created using the ChatGPT AI Tool Suite “Genny” to visualize the societal dependence upon data center infrastructure and digital services.