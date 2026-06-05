No Data Centers? No Online Gaming
I'm Betting On Betting Online
Concept, text, and original article by Dana “Hardball” Harbaugh.
When most people hear the words “data center,” they picture some anonymous warehouse full of blinking lights, humming servers, and tech nerds in polo shirts. It sounds distant, abstract, and easy to oppose when a new facility is proposed in the neighborhood.
But here’s the reality:
The modern world runs on data centers.
Virtually every aspect of daily life now depends upon massive computing infrastructure operating around the clock. The internet is not a magical cloud floating above us. The “cloud” is a collection of physical buildings filled with computers, networking equipment, cooling systems, backup generators, fiber optic connections, and the skilled personnel who keep them operating.
Increasingly, communities across America are seeing organized opposition to new data center construction. Concerns about land use, aesthetics, electrical demand, noise, and environmental impact are legitimate topics for discussion. However, many critics fail to appreciate the unavoidable tradeoff:
If you oppose every new data center, you are ultimately opposing the growth of the very digital services upon which modern society depends.
The uncomfortable truth is that data centers are becoming as essential to the 21st century as railroads were to the 19th century and highways were to the 20th.
Without them, modern civilization simply does not function.
The best estimate today is that about 5.5 to 6 billion people on Earth own or regularly use a smartphone, out of a global population of roughly 8.2–8.3 billion.
If you broaden it to all mobile phones (including basic feature phones), the number is even higher. The International Telecommunication Union estimates that more than 80% of people worldwide aged 10 and older own a mobile phone.
No Data Centers? Here’s What Disappears.
Entertainment
Online gaming
Multiplayer gaming servers
Game downloads and updates
Streaming movies and television
Music streaming services
Sports streaming platforms
Cloud gaming
Virtual reality platforms
Content creator platforms
Digital movie libraries
Communications
Email services
Video Conferencing
Text messaging infrastructure
Voice-over-IP services
Social media platforms
Online forums
Messaging applications
Cloud phone systems
Business collaboration tools
Artificial Intelligence
AI assistants
AI search tools
AI image generation
AI video generation
AI coding assistance
AI medical research
AI scientific modeling
AI business analytics
AI educational tools
Business Operations
Cloud computing
Corporate databases
Customer relationship systems
Inventory management
Payroll processing
Accounting systems
Supply chain management
Enterprise software
E-commerce platforms
Financial Systems
Online banking
Mobile banking
Credit card processing
Electronic payments
Stock trading platforms
Cryptocurrency networks
Fraud detection systems
ATM networks
Digital wallets
Healthcare
Electronic medical records
Medical imaging storage
Telemedicine
Prescription management
Hospital databases
Health insurance systems
Medical research databases
Emergency communications
Education
Online learning
University research computing
Student information systems
Digital libraries
Distance education
Educational video platforms
AI tutoring systems
Government Services
Tax processing
Social Security systems
Veterans services
Licensing databases
Court records
Emergency management systems
Public records
Military logistics systems
Transportation
Airline reservation systems
GPS navigation
Shipping logistics
Traffic management systems
Ride-sharing services
Fleet management
Railway scheduling
Maritime logistics
Everyday Consumer Services
Online shopping
Food delivery
Hotel reservations
Travel booking
Smart home systems
Security monitoring
Weather forecasting
Search engines
Digital maps
The Coming AI Era
The debate becomes even more important when considering artificial intelligence.
Whether people love AI, hate AI, fear AI, or embrace AI, one fact remains:
AI requires enormous computing power.
Every major AI model depends upon massive data center infrastructure. The same facilities that support online gaming, streaming video, business operations, and internet communications increasingly support AI development as well.
The future AI economy will not be built from smartphones or laptops.
It will be built from data centers.
A Question for Opponents
Those who oppose data center growth should answer a simple question:
Which services are you willing to give up?
Are you willing to lose streaming video?
Online gaming?
AI assistants?
Cloud storage?
Electronic banking?
Telemedicine?
GPS navigation?
Because these services are not floating in the clouds.
They live inside physical infrastructure.
The digital economy has physical roots.
The New Infrastructure
Every generation builds the infrastructure that supports its future.
Our grandparents built railroads.
Our parents built highways.
America built airports, electrical grids, pipelines, ports, and telecommunications networks.
Today’s generation is building data centers.
The question is not whether society will need them.
The question is whether we will build enough of them to support the digital civilization we have already chosen to create.
No data centers?
Then eventually, no modern digital life.
Concept, text, and original article by Dana “Hardball” Harbaugh.
Sources and References
Global Internet and Mobile Connectivity
International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Facts and Figures 2024: Measuring Digital Development. Geneva, Switzerland: ITU.
International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Mobile Phone Ownership and Internet Usage Statistics. Available at:
https://www.itu.int
GSMA. The Mobile Economy 2025.
Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), London, United Kingdom.
Statista Research Department. Global Smartphone Users Worldwide.
Available at:
https://www.statista.com
DemandSage Research Team. Smartphone Usage Statistics 2025.
Available at:
https://www.demandsage.com/smartphone-usage-statistics/
Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure
U.S. Department of Energy. Data Center Energy Consumption and Efficiency Studies.
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
Shehabi, Arman, et al.
United States Data Center Energy Usage Report.
Berkeley, California.
International Energy Agency (IEA).
Energy and AI Special Report.
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International Energy Agency (IEA).
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Uptime Institute.
Global Data Center Survey 2024.
Synergy Research Group.
Hyperscale Data Center Market Analysis.
Available at:
https://www.srgresearch.com
McKinsey & Company.
The Future of Data Centers and Digital Infrastructure.
Deloitte Insights.
Data Centers and the Future Digital Economy.
Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure
Stanford University.
Artificial Intelligence Index Report 2025.
Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI).
Epoch AI.
Trends in Compute Used for Machine Learning Training.
OpenAI.
AI and Compute Scaling Research Papers.
Anthropic.
Responsible Scaling Policy and Frontier AI Infrastructure Requirements.
NVIDIA Corporation.
Accelerated Computing and AI Infrastructure Resources.
Microsoft Research.
Cloud Infrastructure and Large Language Models.
Google DeepMind.
The Role of Compute in Advanced Artificial Intelligence.
Online Gaming and Digital Entertainment
Entertainment Software Association (ESA).
Essential Facts About the U.S. Video Game Industry.
Newzoo.
Global Games Market Report 2025.
International Data Corporation (IDC).
Worldwide Gaming Infrastructure and Cloud Services Reports.
Cloudflare.
The Infrastructure Behind Modern Internet Gaming.
Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Game Server Hosting and Cloud Gaming Infrastructure.
Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming Documentation.
NVIDIA GeForce NOW Infrastructure Documentation.
Financial Systems and Digital Commerce
Federal Reserve System.
Payments Study.
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).
Digital Banking and Consumer Financial Services.
Bank for International Settlements (BIS).
The Future of Digital Payments.
Visa Inc.
Global Electronic Payment Infrastructure Overview.
Mastercard.
Digital Transaction Processing Systems.
Nasdaq.
Market Infrastructure and Data Systems.
New York Stock Exchange.
Electronic Trading Infrastructure.
Healthcare Information Systems
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC).
Electronic Health Record Adoption and Health Information Exchange.
Mayo Clinic.
Digital Health and Telemedicine Infrastructure.
American Medical Association.
Telehealth Implementation and Infrastructure Reports.
National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Biomedical Data Infrastructure and Cloud Computing.
Transportation and Navigation Systems
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
NextGen Air Traffic Infrastructure.
U.S. Department of Transportation.
Intelligent Transportation Systems Program.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Weather Data and Forecast Infrastructure.
GPS.gov.
Official U.S. Government Information About the Global Positioning System.
Uber Technologies.
Platform Infrastructure and Cloud Operations.
Government and Public Services
U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).
Federal Cloud Computing Strategy.
National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
Cloud Computing Standards and Frameworks.
Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience.
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
Data Centers and Critical Infrastructure Protection.
Social Security Administration.
Digital Service Infrastructure.
Department of Veterans Affairs.
Electronic Health Record Modernization Program.
Additional Reading
Carr, Nicholas.
The Big Switch: Rewiring the World, from Edison to Google.
W.W. Norton & Company.
Gilder, George.
Life After Google.
Regnery Publishing.
Isaacson, Walter.
The Innovators: How a Group of Hackers, Geniuses, and Geeks Created the Digital Revolution.
Simon & Schuster.
Evans, Richard.
The Promise of Infrastructure: Technology, Society, and Economic Growth.
World Economic Forum.
The Future of Digital Infrastructure.
Brookings Institution.
Data Centers, Energy Demand, and Economic Development.
Image Credits
Concept, text, and original article by Dana “Hardball” Harbaugh.
Illustrative AI-generated imagery created using the ChatGPT AI Tool Suite “Genny” to visualize the societal dependence upon data center infrastructure and digital services.
More and more, I am with John. I would rather live in the woods and talk to squirrels. I am a 20th century man. Born in WWII. Born during the Manhattan Project--when we were racing to stay ahead of the Nazis and Japan in concocting nuclear bombs. We dropped them right away and the world entered the nuclear age. Those weapons have spread all over--we are at war with Iran, and many people are dying because we don't want them to have one. They would no-doubt, use it on Israel and start a nuclear war. We are close to one in the insane Ukraine/Russia "dust-up." Everything I read, including the book, Genesis, by tech masters, raises the doubt that humanity can survive AI. Steven Hawkins said the same thing. (So did Musk but he is now trying to capture the AI world.) The weapons race being the main event. We are told we have to go full bore to stay ahead of China--or China will beat us in the race to making all kinds nasty ways to destroy things. But with AI, almost everyone can be a player in destroying humanity.
All of the data centers that existed as of say two years ago, are more than enough to handle everything you mentioned, except of course, AI.
It's the AI Data Centers that we don't need, and that we can do 100 percent without (same for the 'cloud' servers). The AI data centers are sucking up almost 100 percent of all new RAM data being produced, 100 percent of all SSD's being produced, 100 percent of all graphic cards being produced, and they want at least 50 percent of all electrical power being produced and easily 30 to 50 percent of the water available wherever they're being built.
And to what purpose? To take away all of the tech jobs out there as well as a great deal of the creative jobs out there. To take away all of the sales jobs, marketing jobs, damn near any job you can have. They're also there to spy on everyone and take away our freedoms.
I would be quite happy if all AI data centers were banned from the face of the planet.
And given a choice between having AI data centers and no data centers at all? I would choose the later. We can live happily without the later. We cannot with the former.