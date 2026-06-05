Hardball's Substack

Hardball's Substack

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James John Magner's avatar
James John Magner
Jun 5

More and more, I am with John. I would rather live in the woods and talk to squirrels. I am a 20th century man. Born in WWII. Born during the Manhattan Project--when we were racing to stay ahead of the Nazis and Japan in concocting nuclear bombs. We dropped them right away and the world entered the nuclear age. Those weapons have spread all over--we are at war with Iran, and many people are dying because we don't want them to have one. They would no-doubt, use it on Israel and start a nuclear war. We are close to one in the insane Ukraine/Russia "dust-up." Everything I read, including the book, Genesis, by tech masters, raises the doubt that humanity can survive AI. Steven Hawkins said the same thing. (So did Musk but he is now trying to capture the AI world.) The weapons race being the main event. We are told we have to go full bore to stay ahead of China--or China will beat us in the race to making all kinds nasty ways to destroy things. But with AI, almost everyone can be a player in destroying humanity.

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John Van Stry's avatar
John Van Stry
Jun 5

All of the data centers that existed as of say two years ago, are more than enough to handle everything you mentioned, except of course, AI.

It's the AI Data Centers that we don't need, and that we can do 100 percent without (same for the 'cloud' servers). The AI data centers are sucking up almost 100 percent of all new RAM data being produced, 100 percent of all SSD's being produced, 100 percent of all graphic cards being produced, and they want at least 50 percent of all electrical power being produced and easily 30 to 50 percent of the water available wherever they're being built.

And to what purpose? To take away all of the tech jobs out there as well as a great deal of the creative jobs out there. To take away all of the sales jobs, marketing jobs, damn near any job you can have. They're also there to spy on everyone and take away our freedoms.

I would be quite happy if all AI data centers were banned from the face of the planet.

And given a choice between having AI data centers and no data centers at all? I would choose the later. We can live happily without the later. We cannot with the former.

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