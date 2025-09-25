“Disco-Ball Warfare — a thousand invisible beams (law, money, cyber, media, and smuggling) tuned to fracture a society quietly, cheaply, and with perfect deniability.”

Most know how cool a disco ball looks in any big nightclub. As it spins, shafts of light bouncing off each individual tiny mirror shower the room with moving colors and brilliance.

It’s an effect that can mesmerize anyone sitting back and just admiring the spectacle. And those on the dance floor know how it can cause the dancer to find energy and creativity in that optical overload.

But let’s use that “disco ball” imagery to explain the most dangerous form of warfare ever devised by mankind.

Also known as “Omni-Directional Warfare”, referring to it as Disco Ball Warfare provides that visual imagery in one’s mind to help understand a stratagem of war that no nation has ever attempted. Except for China.

Imagine each shaft of light is another form of warfare:

One shaft is financial warfare, another is trade warfare, another environmental warfare, another space warfare, or electronic warfare, legal warfare, media warfare, psychological warfare, smuggling warfare, sanction warfare, ad infinitum.

As this disco ball of destruction spins, each shaft of light is dialed up or down in intensity as needed to achieve immediate goals

Ideally, each warfare node never causes enough damage to make the nightly news or social media channels.

At this point, I want to bring in Genny’s overview of this 1999 People’s Liberation Army doctrine entitled Unrestricted Warfare, that has now had over a quarter century of real world application.

(Genny’s my AI writing assistant)

Response:

Unrestricted Warfare (1999), written by PLA colonels Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui, argued that modern conflict is not limited to uniformed force but can and should employ the full suite of political, legal, economic, informational, and technological tools to “compel” an adversary’s will—i.e., fight where the enemy is weakest rather than on a conventional battlefield. Wikipedia+1 The pamphlet’s core logic is explicitly asymmetric and consequentialist: exploit globalization, law, markets, media, and cyberspace to create leverage below the threshold of open war. RAND Corporation Important caveat: scholars and Western analysts generally treat the book as highly influential thinking within PLA intellectual circles (and as a useful analog for understanding Chinese gray-zone approaches), not as a single, centrally-issued “master plan” that mechanically directs every action of the Chinese state. Air University+1

Outcomes (what has been observed):

Elements of that logic have shown up in practice as a blend of gray-zone coercion and multi-domain pressure: maritime harassment and militia-backed “salami” tactics (See definition below) in the South China Sea and around Taiwan; legal and public-opinion campaigns that mirror “Three Warfares” techniques; targeted economic pressure and Belt-and-Road finance that create political dependencies; persistent cyber espionage against R&D and supply chains; and coordinated influence operations aimed at shaping foreign publics and elites. Taylor & Francis Online+4RAND Corporation+4Army University Press+4 These observable outcomes are not perfect, one-to-one proofs of a single doctrine, but they align closely with the colonels’ prescription: use many low-visibility beams together so the aggregate effect forces political or strategic gains while avoiding large, escalatory battles. RAND Co

“Militia-backed salami tactics” are incremental, deniable coercive actions that use quasi-civilian forces (fishing fleets, maritime militias, armed civilian vessels, proxy groups) to create new facts on the ground (or sea) one thin slice at a time — each slice below the threshold that would justify a major military response. Over time the slices stack until the balance of control or political reality has shifted.

What it looks like (mechanics)

Actors: state-backed militias or quasi-civilian proxies (fishing boats, coast guard auxiliaries, paramilitary crews, armed civilians), often coordinated with regular state organs but deployed with plausible deniability.

Tactics: close-in presence and harassment (shadowing, blocking, ramming, non-lethal fire), persistent civilian activity to claim space (fishing, laying buoys), incremental administrative moves (local permits, construction), harassment of rival vessels, and selective intimidation of local populations or officials.

Tempo: slow, persistent, and calibrated so each incident looks minor by itself — too small to trigger full military retaliation or a big political backlash.

Goal: change the facts or the political calculus (control fishing grounds, assert maritime claims, normalize presence, coerce concessions) while avoiding a high-cost war.

Why use militias?

Deniability: lets the sponsor deny direct state responsibility and deflect international legal/political responses.

Cost & risk management: cheaper and lower-risk than sending warships or troops; increases pressure while minimizing visible escalation.

Legal/psychological leverage: muddles legal claims (is it civilian or military?), strains rival rules of engagement, and wears down defenders’ political will.

Risks & perverse effects

Accidents or miscalculation can still trigger major conflict.

Erodes norms and increases regional instability.

Undermines rule-of-law and maritime order; damages civilian livelihoods.

Creates long-term political and economic costs that can outsize the short tactical gains.

Information operations: expose coordination and finance links to undercut plausible deniability and domestic support.

DvF read (quick)

Militia-backed salami tactics are low-visibility but strategically corrosive — they score very low on the Destruction vs. Flourishing scale (roughly 10–20/100), because they produce political gains for the attacker at the expense of regional stability, legal order, and civilian flourishing. (End Genny’s responses)

Hardball Conclusion:

This shower of destruction in the form of multi-faceted bombardment tactics, that I like to refer to as Disco Ball Warfare, is what we are all dancing under.

No nation is immune to this new form of Saturday Night Fever. And many nations are now running their own DJ stations, cranking up their invariably crappy music in sync with their own disco ball weapons. Why? To dog-pile the US and other Western nations. Radical Anarchists, Islamists, Marxists become dancefloor fellow travelers on China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

“Disco-Ball Warfare — a thousand invisible beams (law, money, cyber, media, and smuggling) tuned to fracture a society quietly, cheaply, and with perfect deniability.”

And what is one of the most important aspects of this Omni-Directional Warfare strategy?

Relying on the fact that the US continues its decades-long process of cranking-out functionally illiterate Red Guard-type “graduates” … from government indoctrination camps referred to a “schools” and walled-off by entrenched teacher unions.

They’ve stripped away the history of warfare itself. Ipso facto, creating modern chessboard pons out of American children, all for the pleasure of the “Middle Kingdom’s” 500 year chess tournament.

Now imagine the US sitting down to play chess in a dark night club, with the only illumination being that of thousands of shafts of light that never stop moving.

Written by Dana “Hardball” Harbaugh, Hardball Intelligence Systems, LLC and featuring Genny’s Take, for an AI point of view.

Sources and References

Primary PLA / PLA-adjacent texts (original sources & translations)

Qiao Liang & Wang Xiangsui, Unrestricted Warfare (1999) — The original (Chinese) pamphlet and English translations that popularized the idea of using non-kinetic levers (law, finance, media, cyber, etc.) to “compel” an adversary. Read as influential PLA intellectual work rather than an official single-source national strategy. C4I+1

PLA Political Work Regulations / “Three Warfares” (public-opinion, psychological, legal warfare) — Formalized in PLA political-work doctrine circa 2003 and incorporated into training and operational thinking. See primary PLA/regulatory excerpts and annotated translations in defense-analysis repositories. Defense Logistics Agency+1

Key think-tank & government analyses (doctrine → practice)

RAND Corporation — Gray Zone / China analyses (2022–2024) — Systematic research on China’s gray-zone tactics, patterns in maritime coercion, and policy options for resilience and deterrence. Useful for mapping “intent → observable tactics.” RAND Corporation+1

CSIS — China’s Strategy of Political Warfare (2023 report, “Competing Without Fighting”) — Comprehensive survey of PRC political-warfare tools, influence operations, and domestic/overseas political-techniques that operationalize Three Warfares/Unrestricted-style thinking. CSIS+1

RAND / Project briefs & policy notes on South China Sea / deterrence — Focused work on maritime coercion, salami tactics, and recommended countermeasures. RAND Corporation+1

Empirical evidence & case reporting (maritime militia, salami tactics)

National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR) — Maritime militias & salami slicing — Analysis of the China Maritime Militia (CMM) role in asserting maritime claims and operating as a deniable forward element. National Bureau of Asian Research

Centers & regional analysis (Center for Maritime Strategy / Lowy / ORF / research articles) — Multiple analyses documenting incremental (“salami slice”) maritime coercion, island-building, patrol/harassment patterns, and regional incidents. Useful case examples and timelines. Maritime Strategy Center+2Lowy Institute+2

News reporting & incident records (The Guardian, Reuters, Business Insider, AP, etc.) — Reporting of concrete incidents (maritime harassment, collisions, large-scale maritime militia deployments) that illustrate salami tactics and the risk of escalation. AP News+3The Guardian+3Reuters+3

Cyber & espionage evidence (outcomes consistent with doctrine)

U.S. Department of Justice indictments / CISA advisories — DoJ indictments and CISA/agency advisories documenting state-linked cyber operations (economic espionage, APT campaigns) that align with the non-kinetic theft/denial dimensions described in Unrestricted Warfare. Examples: APT10/Cloud Hopper, indictments tied to MSS. Department of Justice+2Department of Justice+2

Major press & security reporting on APT groups (Reuters, TIME, etc.) — Coverage of large influence and cyber campaigns (e.g., Meta takedowns, APT31 reporting) that demonstrate state-linked information and cyber campaigns. TIME+1

Legal / lawfare analyses

“Law as a Battlefield” & academic examinations of legal warfare / Three Warfares — Military legal scholars and regional security papers analyzing how legal claims, administrative measures, and public-opinion campaigns are used as instruments of coercion consistent with PLA political warfare concepts. pacom.mil+1

Overviews & précis useful for quick citation

Army/Professional journal précis of Unrestricted Warfare — Short summary and discussion for practitioners on the work’s arguments and the implications for contemporary competition. Army University Press

Archive & digitized editions — Digitized editions and public-domain copies (FBIS/archival copy on C4I / Internet Archive / Scribd) for direct quotes and page references. (Useful for quoting specific language from the 1999 text.) C4I+2Internet Archive+2

Government & policy statements (context & threat-assessments)

U.S. Government / Congressional analyses & FBI/DoJ public materials — USG summaries of the China counterintelligence/cyber threat and congressional briefings on political-warfare behavior. These documents provide official assessments that align with the operationalized outcomes of the doctrine. CSIS+1

DoD / Indo-Pacific Affairs / academic features (2024–2025) — Recent journal pieces and DoD publications analyzing political warfare, gray-zone campaigns, and recommended operational responses. U.S. Department of War

Suggested foundational bibliography (for readers)