Proposed: A comprehensive, photographically driven historical documentary, built around Dana F. Harbaugh’s original 36,000 photographs, detailed captions, personal recollections, and firsthand stories of the Pearl Harbor Survivors over the course of more than 25 years.

And hopefully, Americans can judge for themselves if the Survivors truly lived up to their solemn oath to “Remember Pearl Harbor and Keep America Alert!”

Introduction: How Dana became and Honorary Member of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association and decided to photograph these “true American treasures”.

Chapter 1: The Pearl Harbor Survivors Association: A Primer

An overview of the PHSA’s founding, purpose and place in American history.

Chapter 2: The “Official Uniform”

The white slacks, white shoes, PHSA garrison cap, festooned with military and collectible pins, and that iconic Hawaiian luau shirt of one’s choosing.

Chapter 3: The Meetings

Monthly meetings with size and scope discussed.

Chapter 4: The Parades

4th of July, Veterans Day, among others in multiple cities, including San Diego, Honolulu and Las Vegas.

Chapter 5: A Sense of Irony

Attending the 60th Anniversary ceremonies on the island of Oahu, 2001, only two and a half months after 9/11.

Chapter 6: The Fun, the Fans and the Friendships

Wonderful photos of the Survivors enjoying the fun in life that so many of their contemporaries never got a chance to experience.

Chapter 7: The Memorial Services

At the drop of a hat, Survivors would muster in-uniform to perform their “Duty to Remember” for fallen Veterans and Pearl Harbor Survivors alike.

Chapter 8: A Sense of Urgency

Attending the 65th Anniversary ceremonies on the island of Oahu, considered “Their Last Reunion”, given their advanced age, and how the US Navy truly pulled-out all the stops in ensuring the Survivors were shown the honor they deserved.

Chapter 9: The Rarest of Pearls, John W. Finn

A large collection of photos of the “1st Medal of Honor Recipient of World War 2”, John W. Finn, covering the last 10 years of life, including his 100th birthday parties (2) and memorial service.

Chapter 10: Metal of Honor… The Remember Pearl Harbor Tribute Motorcycle

History, concept and creation, complete build photo chronicle, honored at countless events, motorcycle fund-raiser rides, invited to be displayed in Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and lead escort for Medal of Honor Recipient John W. Finn’s funeral cortège. See the Pearls of Honor Projects at www.pearlsofhonor.com

Chapter 11: In Memoriam

A personal tribute to Survivor Benjamin Franklin Boosinger, (USS West Virginia) and dear friend who originally nominated Dana to become an Honorary Member of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, Carnation Chapter 3 in San Diego, back in early 2001.

All photos and stories copyright of Dana Franklin Harbaugh (Callsign: Hardball), Hardball Intelligence Systems,(LLC) and the Pearls of Honor Project at www.pearlsofhonor.com