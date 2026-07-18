Hardball's Substack

Hardball's Substack

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Dale Flowers's avatar
Dale Flowers
6hEdited

Nope. A few moments skateboarding in exchange for 4 months in traction for a broken hip. Again, nope.

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1 reply by Dana F Harbaugh
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
9h

I'm sending this to my 39 year old nephew who is still skateboarding :-) The Best to YOU

in you Skateboarding :-)

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