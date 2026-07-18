Skateboarding at 65
Birthday Ritual of Shredding in Pain
One year ago, I published “Skateboarding at 64”… so I had to see how much worse my physical pain and lack of flexibility has become.
Safety first, especially with that Canadian wildfire smoke in the air.
And no Emergency Room visits today.
Still shredding. But it’s a very slow and painful shred.
Nope. A few moments skateboarding in exchange for 4 months in traction for a broken hip. Again, nope.
I'm sending this to my 39 year old nephew who is still skateboarding :-) The Best to YOU
in you Skateboarding :-)