The Bike That’ll Make You Cry: The “Remember Pearl Harbor” Tribute Motorcycle

Concept and History (Note: this article is a work in progress rough draft, and I’ll be adding info and updates regularly)

The new 2009 Harley-Davidson Crossbones as it looked in 2008.

9 months later, the finished bike

In 2008, I purchased a brand new 2009 Harley-Davidson “Crossbones” motorcycle. For some reason, that vintage 1940’s styling caught my eye.

What would evolve over the next few months would make those same eyes fill with tears for years to come.

This is the story of transformation and a vision of remembrance.

From stock Harley to show-stopping fame.

Within a month of getting my new bike, I attended the huge 2008 Bike Fest Motorcycle Show held in Las Vegas, Nevada, where I was living at the time. While browsing the myriad trade booths and seeing the various products for sale, one booth in particular made me stop and take a look.

Being a military veteran, such things as the POW-MIA emblem or images of a Purple Heart always catch my attention. But this particular booth was filled with various engraved motorcycle parts with all sorts of beautiful designs and as noted, military imagery.

This is when I first met Master Engraver and owner of Chrome Fusion, Sandy Steiner .

By the next day, I had a wild idea.

Given that I had been working for so many years on the Pearl Harbor Survivors photo book project, why not inquire into what it would take to convert my new Crossbones into a “Remember Pearl Harbor” Tribute Motorcycle…. Similar to the numerous other “tribute” motorcycles one sees on TV, like American Chopper and in magazines and at various gatherings?

It didn’t take long for Sandy to immediately envision what I was thinking of. Being a military veteran himself, the idea of “Remember Pearl Harbor” was something he needed no explanation of… and I could almost see the wheels of ideas turning in his mind.

Soon thereafter, I found myself in Chrome Fusion’s shop located in Las Vegas, laying out various design ideas for the Tribute Bike; and given what I thought was a very-reasonable quote for such beautiful artwork, we soon signed the necessary paperwork to commence with the project.

The ideas were flying around as fast as we could articulate them. Yet the overall goal of this project would be that of a kind of “Rolling History Lesson”, in that every possible part and location on the bike capable of being engraved would have some sort of fact, figure, famous quote or image helping us all to remember that “date which will live in infamy.”

Pearls of Honor: Their Duty to Remember is the title of the coffee table-type book that I am still working on. This book will contain hundreds of the more-than 36,000 photographs of the Pearl Harbor Survivors that I’ve shot over the years. The Survivors were the eye-witnesses to the onslaught of World War II for America. That attack not only killed more-than 2,400 Americans killed that day, but was the opening salvo of World War II that cost us more-than 407,000 American lives.

(Proposed cover for the upcoming book)

Most Americans, who have a basic understanding of the history of that infamous attack, know that the USS Arizona was a battleship in which more than 1,100 sailors and Marines were killed in one horrific explosion during the attack. So it seemed only natural that the right side of the Harley’s gas tank would have a large tribute to her.

The idea was to engrave three separate images, first an image of the USS Arizona while at sea, one of her after she was destroyed, and of course, one of the Memorial as she is today.

I had the incredible honor to become friends with the man who is considered “The First Medal of Honor Recipient of World War II”, John W. Finn. His actions on 7 December, 1941 are legendary.

So it seemed perfect to place his image on the left side of the gas tank, along with a copy of his actual Medal of Honor, along with its reverse that has his official MOH Citation engraved on it… and is so perfect its easily readable. (Yes, I spent a great deal of time explaining the project to John. He loved the idea, so much so, that he autographed his image after it was completed)

Aside from the two major areas on the tank, all sorts of facts, figures, famous quotes, the various ships, military bases and units hit during the attack have found there places on other areas of the bike. Incorporated into the overall design was the idea to decorate various areas of the bike with Hawaiian Hibiscus flowers.

But the beautifully sweeping curves of the Vance & Hines exhaust pipes seemed the perfect location for the overall theme of this project… to “Remember Pearl Harbor”

Rounding out the entire project is the decision to have all non-engraved areas of the tank and fenders painted a beautiful pearl white, with a hint of blue flake.

9 months of work lay ahead, as I opted to allow Chrome Fusion to do their best work at their own pace… and it paid off in the finished work of art.

(Possible titles:) “Metal of Honor” or “Remember the Pearl Harley”

The following photos are of the various parts prior to chroming and final paint.

(rear fender)

(front fender)

(Sandy Steiner’s son Jason working on some of the last-minute details of the tank)

Sandy Steiner, Master Engraver and owner of Chrome Fusion seen in deep concentration as he engraves hibiscus flowers on the tank.

The hand-tooled leather seat and associated tank guard were masterfully created by Shirley Zanelli of Bad Ass Seats, located in Las Vegas.

Dwight Purcell of Purcellz Customz takes care of some last minute prep work prior to painting the tank and fenders.

The gas tank ready for paint

Tank and fenders after first paint application. Time is given for the paint to cure, while it awaits 8 coats of clear, which will give the pearl blue tint a beautiful luster.

Pictures can’t do the true craftsmanship and artistry justice. Seeing the work in person is a must.

The rear fender incorporates a scroll of ships hit during the attack, as well as the Hawaiian islands, and a tribute piece to the 2,403 Americans killed in the attack on December 7th, 1941.

Since the finished bike has been back in my possession, I’ve had the opportunity to display the bike at numerous local events in the Las Vegas and San Diego areas, such as bike and car shows, veteran and patriotic events, as well as local elementary schools. The latter being the most satisfying, as my dream has come true that the bike would become a natural attraction for younger Americans to hopefully get interested not only in Pearl Harbor and World War II, but American History in general.

And as per a personal request from the Medal of Honor Recipient John W. Finn… I promised him that the bike would NOT be a “trailer queen” or merely sit in a display case somewhere, but be ridden in motorcycle fund raiser rides and shown to as many people as possible. And in fulfilling that request, some expected wear and tear has occurred over the past 15 years, with minor scratches and a few cosmetic issues.

This 5th Grade class's teacher told me the next day that the kids were so energized by the bike that they went out on their own and researched various aspects of the attack on Pearl Harbor on the Internet that night.

The bike was hauled to events in style… in this beautifully wrapped trailer, showcasing some of the best photos of the Pearl Harbor Survivors that I’ve taken over the years.

This Pearl Harbor Tribute bike was wildly popular at the “Freemont Street Experience”… in Las Vegas.

And what an honor, as this was the ONLY bike allowed to be on display during the wildly popular annual Bike Fest Motorcycle Convention. And there were myriad custom bike owners who were told “no”. But this bike? Yes… front and center.

One of the most important compliments came that evening. A woman walked up and said “My husband’s a Vietnam Veteran and he’s over there crying after seeing your bike.” There’s not much one can reply with other than “Thank you.”

And of course, the most-important inspection of the bike comes from the Pearl Harbor Survivors themselves.

As noted above, John W. Finn was the oldest living Medal of Honor recipient, and the first recipient of the 15 MOHs awarded for 7 December 1941 still alive.

Within a week of the bike’s completion, I trailered it down from Vegas to John’s ranch near Boulevard, CA, in the low desert east of San Diego for his inspection, approval, and hopefully, his signature. John started riding motorcycles at the age of 9 years old… and that was 1918. So he absolutely loved this project.

The photo below was taken only a month short of John’s 100th birthday.

And surely one of the nicest and most-important compliments I’ve received is from that of another Pearl Harbor Survivor, Clifton Dohrmann, the then-current Vice President of the Las Vegas chapter of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association.

Upon seeing the bike for the first time, Clifton said… “This is going to last!”… implying that he was extremely pleased that someone had created something that will carry their message of “Remember Pearl Harbor” and long-outlast the dwindling ranks of the Pearl Harbor Survivors. Clifton had an ear-to-ear grin when he got a chance to sit on the bike. As of this writing, ALL the Pearl Harbor Survivors have passed on now, save for one last stalwart Survivor, Ira “Ike” Schawb, at 105 years of age. (RIP Ike…passed away 20 December 2025)

As I have mentioned, I no longer have the ability to maintain this rolling history lesson in the way it deserves, so I’m auctioning the bike on Mecum Auctions, at their big “Motorcycles Only” event on Friday, February 5th, 2027.

This tribute bike deserves the kind of owner, maybe a museum, a Veterans group or even a private collector who can maintain it and display it for as many Americans as possible long into the future.

I have detailed records of the entire journey this bike has experienced.

One of the greatest moments in this bike’s history was about a month after it was finished, while sitting in Red Rock Harley dealership in Vegas getting an oil change. Apparently, someone from the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, WI saw it and contacted me. They said “We want to pay you to trailer the bike to Milwaukee and place the bike in our lobby for the entire week of Veterans Day (2010).

What an honor! And that was one invitation I couldn’t turn down.

Metal of Honor atop her beautifully lighted stage in the lobby of the Harley-Davidson Museum for the week of Veterans Day, 2010. Few motorcycles ever get a personal invitation, much less shown so much respect. Harleys forever, forever Harleys.

And no doubt THE most moving event was being asked to escort John W. Finn’s funeral procession in May of 2010. (will upload photos if I can find them)

Details and scope of the provenance will be impressive. And it’s going to take a while to story-board it all. From videos and photos of John approving the initial design ideas to the grand unveiling for John’s autograph, to myriad bike shows and events.

And from that first unveiling forward, this Remember Pearl Harbor Tribute Motorcycle has dazzled admirers, has opened countless doors for display, and most gratefully, brought Veterans and patriotic Americans to tears.

And that makes me cry too.

Please help preserve this history.

Photographs, motorcycle and story are 2025 Copyright of:

Dana F. Harbaugh,

Photographer and Author

Pearls of Honor: Their Duty to Remember