(Note: This article is part of the massive archive of photos and documentation for the upcoming big Mecum motorcycle-only auction Saturday, 6 February, 2027.

See Mecum Auction listing here:

Metal of Honor was now back on the road after months of design and engraving work.

But not on the road with her pipes roaring, but placed in a beautiful vinyl-wrapped trailer, and on the road to John Finn’s home in the high desert east of San Diego. It was “inspection time”.

Fresh out of the rebuild phase, Metal of Honor travels to California for inspection

The rig. If you’re gonna haul around a “Rolling History Lesson”, you might as well travel comfortably. The new navy blue 2008 Ford Expedition was perfect for the job. The finished trailer after the vinyl wrap was applied to the 16-foot Interstate trailer.

The overall plan, was to take Metal of Honor on the road to promote the book I had been working on, “Pearls of Honor: Their Duty to Remember”. A coffee table-type book with hundreds of the more than 36,000 photographs I had taken of the Pearl Harbor Survivors. As you can see, I had the trailer designed to look like a roll of film stretching across it, with some of the Survivor images in each film frame.

The rear door of the trailer had a large image of the proposed book cover, for “Pearls of Honor: Their Duty to Remember”, and of course, it must be decorated with palm trees and hibiscus flowers.

The right side of the trailer, includes a photo of the very dapper John Finn, sporting his favorite cowboy hat, while attending the speech of President George W. Bush at Naval Air Station North Island, in San Diego, CA in 2005.

Speaking of John, it’s time to see what he thinks about the finished bike.

After arriving at John’s home located in the high desert just east of San Diego, I set up the bike on a stand so he could get a good look at it from all angles.

Of course it needed a grand unveiling moment.

John makes his way from the house to see this bike he had heard so much about. John was just two months shy of his 100th birthday, and in great health.

Frances Carmichael, John’s longtime caretaker unveils the bike.

John gets to see the finished Metal of Honor.

The Medal of Honor recipient checks out Metal of Honor with its Medal of Honor image.

John gave the bike a full inspection.

Frances explained to John some of the more intricate details of the bike.

John said, “absolutely” when asked if he’d sign the tank.

John uses a Sharpie pen to put his John Hancock on the tank. It reads, “John W. Finn USN”

Metal of Honor’s Medal of Honor autograph

John, Frances and longtime friend Lil Larkin pose next to Metal of Honor, ready for the road.

John and I posing for a shot.

John also took the time to inspect the finished trailer. And coincidentally, wearing the same cowboy hat that he’s wearing in the image of him on the trailer.

John was famous for his incredible memory recall and love of telling Navy sea stories.

Thank you John Finn. You truly were “the rarest of pearls”.

The first public showing was the very next day at the Veterans Museum and Memorial Center (VMC) in San Diego. Located within the old Balboa Navy Hospital Chapel, the VMC was where Dana Harbaugh first met the Pearl Harbor Survivors as their personal computer training instructor.

Members of San Diego’s All Hispanic Army Airborne unit approve of the work.

It’s one thing to get John’s approval. It’s another thing entirely to have the bike inspected by the rest of the Pearl Harbor Survivors. In this photo, Stu Hedley, then President of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, Carnation Chapter 3 of San Diego inspects the finished bike.

I think that ear-to-ear grin on Stu Hedley when he got a chance to sit on it, says it all. He loved it

Metal of Honor begins to draw a crowd.

End of Section 1: The Events.

Note: The Events story has just begun. Years of appearances across the US and thousands of photos will be narrowed down to a half dozen major events, including the trip to the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, WI. Whoever buys this bike at the Mecum all motorcycle auction in February, 2027 will inherit THOUSANDS of photos chronicling Metal’s travels.

Section 2:

The Rolling History Lesson rolls out in Las Vegas.

(Note: This article is part of a series detailing the complete history for the big Mecum Auction motorcycle-only event Saturday, 6 February, 2027.

Soon after returning from San Diego and the John Finn autograph event, Red Rock Harley-Davidson wanted Metal of Honor to be displayed in their showroom. And the showroom and the bike looked beautiful.

The Red Rock Harley-Davidson showroom event was truly the first time Las Vegas locals got a chance to see the finished Metal of Honor.

One of the goals of creating this rolling history lesson was to take it to elementary schools to teach children about the “date which will live in infamy.” This 4th grade class in Las Vegas loved the bike.

History taught through gleaming chrome and awesomely loud exhaust pipes. Now THAT’S a class I’d love to attend if I were a kid again.

All the kids loved it.

And now I wonder, 17 years after this event, do they “Remember Pearl Harbor”?

I bet they remember Metal of Honor.

One of the most incredible events was during the huge week-long Bike-toberfest motorcycle convention in Las Vegas. (now called Bikefest) Countless thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from across the western region of the US converged on Las Vegas. For the big Saturday evening of this weeklong event, organizers said NO motorcycles will be displayed on the wildly popular Freemont St. Experience… except for Metal of Honor. As the only one chosen out of thousands of spectacular custom bikes, I’m sure the other builders were quite jealous.

This showing was incredible. So many people wanted to learn about it. And one of the greatest compliments I ever received was when a lady approached me and said… “My husband is a Vietnam Veteran, and he’s over there crying after seeing your beautiful bike.” (See: “The Bike That Will Make You Cry”

The bike that’ll make you cry. Metal of Honor.

As an Honorary Member of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, Las Vegas Chapter 2, I knew I had to bring the bike out to the Survivors’ monthly meeting at the Nellis Air Force Base Officers Club for their inspection.

My dear friend and Pearl Harbor Survivor Clifton Dohrman got a chance to sit on Metal of Honor. Clifton was a Naval Aircrewman and Flight Engineer who flew aboard the famous PBY Catalina maritime patrol aircraft. And getting his approval meant a lot to me. His big smile says it all.

By now, Metal of Honor began receiving invitations to various events. Shown here, the bike was invited to be displayed in front of a restaurant in the beautiful island village of Coronado in San Diego. This event was held the night before the massive Coronado 4th of July Parade in 2009, and John Finn was the evening’s guest of honor.

This event was the first time John got to see the bike in a public setting.

The big Coronado 4th of July Parade was staging the next morning. Everywhere John went, fans and friends always wanted to shake his hand, take a picture with him, or get his autograph.

Metal of Honor stands ready to roll out in the parade. John’s escort convertible was decorated with enlarged photos of his Medal of Honor that I had shot while in Hawaii. It’s the same image that was used to decorate the gas tank.

End of Section 2.

Section 3

The BIG Birthday Party. John Finn turns 100 years old.

Then, a farewell honored by all.

John’s big birthday bash was held at the famous La Posta Diner, located on Old US Highway 80 in east San Diego County on 27 June 2009. Here, Metal of Honor was invited to be displayed next to the guest of honor seating area.

California Highway Patrol and dozens of motorcycles escorted John from his home a few miles away.

John arrived in a World War 2 Jeep to a huge crowd of family, friends and fans, many dressed in period correct World War 2 uniforms

The first Medal of Honor recipient of World War 2, John W. Finn, at age 100, takes in the massive crowd seated in front of him during his birthday ceremonies

Many of his friends and fans were wearing shirts with the new officially designated “Historic John Finn Route” for Old California Highway 80.

John receiving one of many of the day’s birthday presents and proclamations.

Metal of Honor is on display for the crowd of over 2,000 friends and fans during the birthday party for John Finn.

Longtime friend and San Diego Pearl Harbor Survivor Chapter 3 President, Stu Hedley, (USS West Virginia) gives John a hug as they check out Metal of Honor

The birthday boy makes his way through the crowd. At age 100, John was in great health and was having a wonderful time. His energy and stamina were widely admired. At many events I attended, John was the last person to leave, making sure he shook everyone’s hand, took pictures with his fans, and of course, signed every autograph request.

John’s birthday guests get a chance to inspect Metal of Honor

A member of the press gets a few shots up close.

Metal of Honor was inspected that day by many of John’s friends and fans.

Owner and designer of Metal of Honor, Dana F. Harbaugh.

Many other events were attended with Metal of Honor over the next year, including parades, memorial services, Veterans events and military support fundraisers. (Note: all images of the events attended will be included in the Provenance Package upon the sale of this Rolling History Lesson at the Mecum Auction in Las Vegas, 6 February 2027.

The sad news of John’s passing the next year, on 27 May, 2010 made its way through the Veteran community incredibly fast. And one week later, John’s memorial service was scheduled to be held at the El Cajon Mortuary just east of San Diego.

Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, San Diego Chapter President Stu Hedley (USS West Virginia) and longtime friend of John adjusts the flag draped over his casket.

A lone Sailor stands at attention holding the Medal of Honor flag.

Soon after his passing, I received a phone call stating that the family of John Finn requested that Metal of Honor be in attendance, and they would like the bike to escort John’s funeral cortege.

What an honor to escort John W. Finn.

Enroute to John’s final resting place.

The line of Veterans on motorcycles ahead of the giant motorcade of cars and buses. John was to be laid to rest next to the love of his life, wife Alice, on the Campo Indian Reservation. Located some 50 miles east of the funeral home, the long ride gave me time to shoot a number of photos while enroute.

It may have been a bit dangerous while riding on the interstate, but I had to shoot a photo of John’s hearse as seen in the rear view mirror of Metal of Honor.

As we rounded the corner approaching the burial site, it seemed as if half the US Navy was there to render honors.

John’s hearse slowed to a crawl passing the Sailors, and it allowed me to get off my bike and shoot photos of the scene.

US Navy Sailors and Marines salute the line of cars and buses arriving at John’s final resting place.

Farewell and following seas to our Navy hero, John W. Finn.

Lifelong friend of John and Navy Veteran, Bud Wharton, owner of the La Posta Diner, approves of Metal of Honor.

Bud Wharton noted above, was owner of La Posta Diner and fashioned a John W. Finn tribute wall inside the diner, complete with the large poster of Metal of Honor.

And an enlarged photo of the gas tank was displayed with numerous signatures of John’s family, friends and fans.

This is a good time to explain why John’s image has engraved hula girls dancing on either side of him. As a photographer attending countless Veterans events in San Diego over the years, I saw John at many of these gatherings. And on more than one occasion, I heard women in the audience commenting on how handsome John was even into his 90’s. One woman in particular I overheard said, “Oh my gosh, he’s so handsome, I gotta go give him a kiss.”

Upon first seeing the hula girls dancing next to his image, John said… “That’s great, except they have too many clothes on.”

John was loved by all.

Photos taken of John and his Medal of Honor (by Metal of Honor owner Harbaugh) displayed on the John W. Finn tribute wall inside the La Posta Diner.

What an honor!!!

Soon thereafter…

The Harley-Davidson Museum Called!!!… and personally invited me to display Metal of Honor in their museum lobby for the week of Veterans Day, 2010.

What an honor indeed. Especially for my very first Harley.

Metal of Honor arrives safely at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

My oldest brother Tom (RIP), a Navy Veteran himself, heard about the invitation, and said, “I’m going with you”. And it was a wonderfully enjoyable trip from Las Vegas to Milwaukee. Tom, seen in photo guiding the trailer back to the museum entrance.

Museum employees back up Metal of Honor to her stage in the lobby.

Please don’t drop it guys!!!!

Final adjustments for the display.

Now that’s nice!!!

WOW!!! That’s awesome. This week at the Harley-Davidson Museum was filled with events honoring Veterans, as well as the owner giving a full presentation on the creation of the bike to visitors and members of the local media.

The display placard text.

This photo shows the new “beach bars” style handlebars I had installed. They really make the bike look more period correct of a World War 2 bike. The original “mini-ape hangars” handle bars just didn’t seem right.

Well, I salute the Harley-Davidson Museum as well. Thank you for this honor!!!

On our way home to Las Vegas, we stopped by to visit the Harley-Davidson Vehicle and Powertrain Operations plant in Kansas City, Missouri. (permanently closed in 2019)

A few Harley-Davidson plant employees got to inspect Metal of Honor.

After arriving back in Las Vegas, the notoriety and number of invitations continued to grow.

At this point, and to keep this article to a manageable size, I’ll merely show a handful of the many events that Metal of Honor has attended over the past 17 years.

Guest of honor at the big convention for the Association of Aviation Ordnanceman, (AO) held in Reno, Nevada, 2010. This massive organization is comprised of Veterans of the US Navy and Marine Corps who loaded weapons of all shapes and sizes onto aircraft. And as you can see by the large image of John Finn in the background, he is treated as a true hero to their members, given John was an Aviation Ordnanceman, Chief Petty Officer, at the time of the attack on Pearl Harbor, and the only AO to receive the Medal of Honor.

The honors of honoring the honored.

So many events, I can’t remember who invited me to what. Photo taken at the Las Vegas Valley Book Festival in 2009. Seated are my dear friends Pearl Harbor Survivor Clifton Dohrman, (NAS Kaneohe Bay) and his loving wife Ginny. Clifton was a PBY Catalina maritime patrol aircraft Naval Aircrewman Flight Engineer. Clifton was guest of honor and keynote speaker at this event.

Another shot of the festival

Invited guest of honor at the Marine Corps Toys for Tots golf tournament, held at Nellis Air Force Base, in Las Vegas. This event was in conjunction with a huge airshow put on by the Air Force.

A huge Air Force C-17 heavy lift transport aircraft banks out after taking off at Nellis Air Force Base. Dozens of other vintage and active duty aircraft roared through the skies that day.

Thank you Nellis AFB and the US Marine Corps Toys for Tots. What an honor!

Countless other fundraisers, poker runs, memorial services and Veteran gatherings were attended over the years.

And that meant a lot of riding. John Finn, along with other Pearl Harbor Survivors said “don’t make this beautiful bike a trailer queen. RIDE IT!!!”

So, I tried to honor their request as often as possible.

Nearly 15,000 miles later, I can only guess how many people have Metal of Honor in person.

Guest of honor at “The Honor Run” events.

Hundreds of people at:

Making friends as a guest of honor at the Gary Sinise Foundation concert in Los Angeles, CA.

Numerous Patriot Guard honor rides for fallen service members.

VFW and American Legion parades and fundraiser rides

Many pro-American, patriotic and Veteran events and poker runs, such as the big Rally for the Troops motorcycle rally in Cleveland, Ohio for 10 years in a row. Seemingly, every event I attended, the organizers wanted Metal of Honor front and center on display. Honored again and again.

Multiple parades in Las Vegas and San Diego, including this St. Patrick’s Day Parade in San Diego in 2010.

More hot rod and motorcycle shows such as Boulder City, Nevada

In the judging at the massive Piston Power Auto and Bike Show in Cleveland, Ohio, 2018.

And honored to be teaching the young to “Remember Pearl Harbor and Keep America Alert!”

And then rollin’-out with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Chapter 12-7 Commander’s bike, in Cleveland, Ohio, 2017.

How weird is it that December 7th is “12-7” and 12-7 is the CVMA chapter? What an honor .

An image of the official Metal of Honor poster we have been handing out over the past 18 years.

Thank you America!!! You truly have honored Metal of Honor.

All photographs and stories created by Dana F. Harbaugh (Navy callsign: Hardball)