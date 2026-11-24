Let’s talk Universal Gov’t Healthcare.

Is it true, that many great Economists over the years have predicted, if Gov’t really wants to control the people, it first must control all healthcare?

The theory goes something like this. If tax dollars are being used to pay for all healthcare, then Gov’t stewardship of such limited funds requires sacrifices for the “good of the collective”.

If a citizen lives a lifestyle that incurs more costs to the system, then they must be forced to change their lifestyle.

Remember, it’s also been said that “government” by definition, is force.

The essence of government is force, and most often that force is used to accomplish evil ends.

Walter E. Williams

Example: If a citizen races dirt bikes or motorcycles, they have a higher probability of injury. Ergo, they must be fined or taxed for their lifestyle.

Example: If a citizen purchases Oreos and Pepsi too often, then they have a higher probability of diabetes, obesity, etc. Ergo, they must be fined or taxed for their lifestyle.

Example: If a citizen has a sedentary lifestyle, which can be monitored via their smart phone GPS and step tracker, they too are at higher risk of health issues. Ergo, they must be fined or taxed for their lifestyle.

Now let’s talk smart phone as a “Food Flock Camera”.

Imagine a Gov’t that decides it must monitor every citizen for adherence to the mandated healthy lifestyle.

How could they do that?

Well ideally, each citizen would carry with them a 24/7 electronic monitoring system. Ideally, it would have multiple cameras on it with facial recognition technology. It would have GPS location tracking, including speed and departures from approved transit routes. Audio microphones to record all conversations and noises. And a sophisticated accounting system recording every purchase of food, beverages, alcohol, cannabis, etc., including date, time and location of transaction.

And ideally, (as in Utopia) each citizen will carry this device with them 24/7… voluntarily and pay any amount to acquire it.

People’s Ministry of Health

Lifestyle Violations — Subject to Financial Penalties

Under the fictional Food Flock Camera program, the following activities and purchases could be classified as unnecessary financial burdens upon the collective:

Purchasing sugary soft drinks, energy drinks and sweetened beverages.

Purchasing Oreos, candy, doughnuts and other high-sugar snacks.

Consuming excessive quantities of red meat.

Purchasing fast food and fried foods.

Exceeding government-approved daily caloric limits.

Purchasing alcoholic beverages.

Purchasing cigarettes, cigars or chewing tobacco.

Purchasing vaping products.

Purchasing or consuming cannabis.

Failing to meet mandatory daily step counts.

Failing to complete prescribed exercise requirements.

Maintaining a sedentary lifestyle.

Exceeding government-established body weight standards.

Participating in motorcycle or dirt bike racing.

Riding motorcycles recreationally.

Operating ATVs, dune buggies or other off-road vehicles.

Participating in downhill skiing or snowboarding.

Participating in skateboarding or BMX riding.

Participating in boxing, martial arts or contact sports.

Participating in mountain climbing or rock climbing.

Participating in skydiving or hang gliding.

Participating in recreational scuba diving.

Performing unauthorized automotive stunts.

Engaging in recreational activities classified as excessively dangerous.

Failing to attend mandatory medical examinations.

Failing to follow prescribed dietary or exercise programs.

Failing to adhere to prescribed medical treatments.

Disabling GPS location tracking.

Obstructing Food Flock Camera lenses.

Disabling audio or conversation monitoring.

Making unrecorded cash purchases.

Purchasing prohibited products on behalf of another citizen.

Leaving one’s residence without an operational Food Flock Camera.

And we won’t even get into the concept of one’s DNA can be used to deny treatment based upon inherited diseases or traits.

Remember, Citizen: Your Lifestyle Is No Longer Merely Your Business.

Your Risk. Our Expense. Your Penalty.

The Food Flock Camera: For the Good of the Collective

Written by Dana F. Harbaugh

Sources and References: Economic, Philosophical and Technological Foundations

The overarching economic theory behind this article draws upon several established schools of economic and political thought:

Austrian economics: The expansion of government intervention and centralized economic planning.

Chicago School economics: The relationship between economic freedom, individual liberty and government authority.

Public Choice economics: The institutional incentives that influence government officials and bureaucracies.

Health economics: The collectivization of financial risk, moral hazard and healthcare resource allocation.

Welfare economics: The regulation of individual behavior based upon costs imposed on society.

Political philosophy: The relationship between state authority, coercion, surveillance and individual sovereignty.

This Food Flock Camera concept is an original synthesis of several established theories.

I. Foundational economists and their published works

1. Friedrich A. Hayek (1899–1992)

1974 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences

Primary source: The Road to Serfdom (1944).

Relevant chapters:

Chapter 5: Planning and Democracy

Chapter 6: Planning and the Rule of Law

Chapter 7: Economic Control and Totalitarianism

Chapter 9: Security and Freedom

Hayek argued that comprehensive centralized economic planning could undermine individual liberty by transferring decisions from individuals to political authorities.

His argument was that economic control extends beyond strictly financial matters because economic resources are necessary for pursuing virtually every human objective.

Application to the Food Flock Camera: If a central authority controls healthcare resources, its allocation decisions could potentially become instruments for influencing individual behavior.

An important qualification is that Hayek explicitly recognized the legitimacy of government-assisted social insurance against sickness and accidents. His criticism was directed principally at comprehensive centralized planning rather than all forms of public assistance.

Read The Road to Serfdom.

2. Ludwig von Mises (1881–1973)

Austrian School economist

Primary source: Human Action: A Treatise on Economics (1949).

Relevant section: Part Six — The Hampered Market Economy, particularly Chapter XXXVI, The Crisis of Interventionism.

Mises developed the theory that government intervention can produce unintended consequences that policymakers subsequently attempt to correct through additional interventions.

This is often described as interventionist escalation.

Application to the Food Flock Camera: Government financing of healthcare could generate demands for expenditure controls, which could generate demands for behavioral regulation, which could subsequently generate demands for surveillance and enforcement.

Mises also addressed the behavioral incentives created by social insurance in his 1922 book Socialism: An Economic and Sociological Analysis. Some of his sweeping claims about the psychological consequences of social insurance should be treated as historical theoretical arguments rather than established modern medical findings.

Sources:

Human Action — The End of Interventionism

Socialism — Social Insurance.

3. Milton Friedman (1912–2006)

1976 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences

Primary source: Capitalism and Freedom (1962).

Relevant chapters include The Relation Between Economic and Political Freedom, The Role of Government in a Free Society and Occupational Licensure.

Friedman examined the relationship between concentrated economic power and political coercion.

One particularly relevant quotation:

“The fundamental threat to freedom is power to coerce.”

Friedman’s concern was not limited to government ownership of resources. It encompassed the concentration of power and the resulting ability of institutions to impose conformity.

Application to the Food Flock Camera: The hypothetical concentration of healthcare financing, medical information, personal surveillance and enforcement authority within one governmental institution raises precisely the type of institutional power question Friedman examined.

Sources:

Capitalism and Freedom — University of Chicago Press

Capitalism and Freedom — Selected text.

4. James M. Buchanan (1919–2013) and Gordon Tullock (1922–2014)

Buchanan: 1986 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences

Primary source: The Calculus of Consent: Logical Foundations of Constitutional Democracy (1962).

Buchanan and Tullock were foundational figures in Public Choice economics, sometimes described as the study of politics without romantic assumptions.

Public Choice theory applies economic reasoning to political institutions. It recognizes that government officials, administrators and bureaucracies respond to incentives rather than automatically acting in the collective interest.

Their work emphasizes the importance of constitutional rules governing collective decision-making.

Application to the Food Flock Camera: A government agency charged with reducing national healthcare expenditures might have institutional incentives to expand its regulatory jurisdiction. Its administrators could justify additional funding, personnel and surveillance authority by arguing that these measures would reduce preventable medical expenses.

Their theory provides a framework for examining such incentives without having to assume malicious intentions on the part of government officials.

The Calculus of Consent — Liberty Fund.

5. John Stuart Mill (1806–1873)

Political economist and philosopher

Primary source: On Liberty (1859).

Mill’s famous Harm Principle addresses the circumstances under which society may legitimately interfere with individual liberty.

He explicitly rejected an individual’s own physical or moral welfare as sufficient justification for coercion:

“His own good, either physical or moral, is not a sufficient warrant.”

Mill distinguished between persuading individuals to behave differently and compelling them to do so.

Application to the Food Flock Camera: When personal healthcare expenditures become collective expenditures, the government might argue that previously self-regarding activities now impose harm upon others.

This raises an important philosophical question: does the collectivization of financial risk effectively expand the definition of harm to include almost every personal decision?

John Stuart Mill — Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy.

II. Healthcare economics and the collectivization of risk

These economists provide the more technical economic foundations for this argument.

6. Kenneth J. Arrow (1921–2017)

1972 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences

Primary source:

Arrow, Kenneth J. (1963). “Uncertainty and the Welfare Economics of Medical Care.” American Economic Review, 53(5), 941–973.

Arrow’s landmark paper helped establish modern health economics as a distinct field of economic inquiry.

He examined the unusual economic characteristics of healthcare, including uncertainty, information asymmetry, insurance and the limitations of conventional competitive markets.

Arrow’s work is important because it provides an intellectual foundation for collective health insurance itself, rather than an argument against it.

Application to the Food Flock Camera: Arrow helps explain why societies pool healthcare risks in the first place. The subsequent question is how institutions manage the financial incentives created by that pooling.

Read Arrow’s original 1963 paper — Stanford University.

7. Mark V. Pauly (1944–)

Health economist and pioneer of economic moral hazard theory

Primary source:

Pauly, Mark V. (1968). “The Economics of Moral Hazard: Comment.” American Economic Review, 58(3), 531–537.

Pauly examined how insurance can change consumer decisions by reducing the direct financial consequences associated with those decisions.

His original argument focused primarily on the consumption of medical services rather than continuous monitoring of personal lifestyles.

Nevertheless, it helped establish the broader economic concept of moral hazard.

Moral hazard does not necessarily imply immoral behavior. It describes changes in behavior resulting from protection against financial consequences.

Application to the Food Flock Camera: When financial risks are pooled, insurers and governments may seek mechanisms to control costs and influence incentives. Surveillance represents one hypothetical—and particularly intrusive—response.

The Economics of Moral Hazard — University of Pennsylvania.

8. Jay Bhattacharya and Neeraj Sood

Health economists

These researchers have published work directly examining the relationship between healthcare insurance, obesity, personal consumption and costs imposed upon others.

Primary source A:

Bhattacharya, Jay, and Neeraj Sood. (2005). Health Insurance and the Obesity Externality. National Bureau of Economic Research, Working Paper No. 11529.

Their economic model examined how insurance arrangements that do not adjust premiums according to obesity-related risk can potentially redistribute healthcare costs among insured individuals.

Read the NBER research paper.

National Bureau of Economic Research

Primary source B:

Bhattacharya, Jay, and Neeraj Sood. (2011). “Who Pays for Obesity?” Journal of Economic Perspectives, 25(1), 139–158.

This subsequent research introduced a significant qualification: obese individuals may themselves bear much of the economic cost of obesity through various mechanisms, including labor market outcomes and insurance arrangements.

Their findings challenge the assumption that the existence of higher healthcare expenditures necessarily justifies government intervention.

Read Who Pays for Obesity? — American Economic Association.

Primary source C:

Bhattacharya, Jay, Kate Bundorf, Noemi Pace, and Neeraj Sood. (2009). Does Health Insurance Make You Fat? NBER Working Paper No. 15163.

This research examines whether insurance arrangements themselves affect personal weight-related decisions.

Read the NBER working paper.

National Bureau of Economic Research

These three papers are particularly relevant to your examples involving Oreos, Pepsi, dietary consumption and sedentary lifestyles.

III. Surveillance, biopolitics and public health governance

9. Michel Foucault (1926–1984)

French philosopher, historian and social theorist

Foundational works:

Discipline and Punish: The Birth of the Prison (1975).

The History of Sexuality, Volume 1 (1976).

The Birth of Biopolitics (1978–1979 lectures; subsequently published).

Foucault examined how institutional power operates through surveillance, classification, normalization and the regulation of human bodies.

His concept of biopolitics concerns the relationship between governmental power and the management of human life, health, mortality and populations.

His examination of the panopticon is also relevant: individuals may regulate their own behavior when they believe they are subject to continuous observation.

Application to the Food Flock Camera: A citizen carrying a mandatory electronic monitoring device may begin modifying behavior even when no government official is actively observing them.

Foucault was not an economist, nor was his broader political philosophy identical to Hayek’s or Friedman’s. However, his analysis of institutional power complements the surveillance component of your scenario.

10. Mark Pennington

Professor of Political Economy and Public Policy

Primary source:

Pennington, Mark. (2023). “Foucault and Hayek on Public Health and the Road to Serfdom.” Public Choice, 195, 125–143. First published online September 7, 2021.

This academic article brings together several intellectual traditions underlying your essay.

Pennington specifically examines how public health governance could expand into lifestyle regulation and how scientific narratives might legitimize increasing restrictions on individual freedom.

The paper discusses public health governance without categorically rejecting all governmental involvement in public health.

Read the complete peer-reviewed article — Springer.

This is a particularly direct academic reference for The Food Flock Camera because it explicitly connects Hayek, Foucault, public health and lifestyle governance.

IV. Existing government policies and documented precedents

11. World Health Organization — Fiscal Policies to Promote Healthy Diets

Primary source:

World Health Organization. (2024). Fiscal Policies to Promote Healthy Diets: WHO Guideline. Geneva: World Health Organization.

Published June 14, 2024.

ISBN: 978-92-4-009101-6.