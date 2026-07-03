The Freedom to learn From Whence Thine Freedoms Cometh.

The Freedom to Salute the Heroes

The Freedom to Remember the Forgotten

The Freedom from Torture and Abuse

The Freedom to Make Friends

The Freedom to Let Your Flags Wave

The Freedom to Fold Your Flag Properly

The Freedom to Sail

The Freedom to Step Up

The Freedom to Honor the Homeless Veteran

The Freedom to Fly

The Freedom to Remember the Cost

The Freedom of Perspective

The Freedom of Prayer

The Freedom to Feel the Wind

The Freedom to Guard Your Garden

The Freedom to Bear Arms

The Freedom to Capture the Light in Darkness

The Freedom to Join a Parade

The Freedom to Choose Your Freedoms

The Freedom to Become a Hero

The Freedom to Honor Our Heroes

The Freedom of Publish

Happy Birthday America!!!

Created by Dana F. Harbaugh

Photographer, Author, Veteran

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