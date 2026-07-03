The Freedom to Shoot Your Freedoms:
A Photographic Salute to America
The Freedom to learn From Whence Thine Freedoms Cometh.
The Freedom to Salute the Heroes
The Freedom to Remember the Forgotten
The Freedom from Torture and Abuse
The Freedom to Make Friends
The Freedom to Let Your Flags Wave
The Freedom to Fold Your Flag Properly
The Freedom to Sail
The Freedom to Step Up
The Freedom to Honor the Homeless Veteran
The Freedom to Fly
The Freedom to Remember the Cost
The Freedom of Perspective
The Freedom of Prayer
The Freedom to Feel the Wind
The Freedom to Guard Your Garden
The Freedom to Bear Arms
The Freedom to Capture the Light in Darkness
The Freedom to Join a Parade
The Freedom to Choose Your Freedoms
The Freedom to Become a Hero
The Freedom to Honor Our Heroes
The Freedom of Publish
Happy Birthday America!!!
Created by Dana F. Harbaugh
Photographer, Author, Veteran
Visit Pearls of Honor.com
Yes. It’s all about freedom of choice.