Hardball's Substack

Hardball's Substack

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James John Magner's avatar
James John Magner
8d

I’m not sure what a “good writer “ is.

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1 reply by Dana F Harbaugh
John Van Stry's avatar
John Van Stry
Jun 24

An AI tool is not going to tell you if you're a good writer or not.

Because it's not a person.

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7 replies by Dana F Harbaugh and others
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