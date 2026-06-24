Take every article, essay, story, poem, blog post, or rant you’ve written over the last few years and dump them into an AI tool.

Any tool like Google AI Studio, Perplexity, Grok, Clause, Mistral or Dana’s custom ChatGPT tool named “Genny”

Not one piece. All of them.

Then ask a simple question:

“What kind of writer am I?”

The answer may surprise you.

Most writers spend their lives looking at individual trees. They obsess over a sentence here, a paragraph there, a headline, a typo, or a clever turn of phrase. But they rarely step back far enough to see the entire forest.

AI can.

When you feed it dozens—or even hundreds—of your writings at once, patterns begin to emerge. Themes you didn’t realize you were exploring. Questions you keep returning to. Strengths you never recognized. Blind spots you never noticed. You may discover that you’ve been writing the same book for years without realizing it.

I recently did exactly that with more than 140 published articles.

What came back wasn’t a critique of individual pieces. It was something far more interesting: a map of my mind.

The experience changed how I view my own writing, and it may change how you view yours.

Here’s what Dana’s AI assistant named “Genny” said about his writing corpus of Substack articles:

Genny said: AI Analysis of a 142-Article Writing Corpus

After feeding more than 140 published articles into an AI system and asking it to evaluate the collection as a single body of work rather than as individual essays, a surprising picture emerged.

The first observation was that the author is not writing 142 separate articles.

He is writing one long conversation.

At first glance, the topics appear scattered:

Artificial Intelligence

Military history

Desert Storm

Veterans issues

Economics

Freedom

Public policy

PTSD

Data centers

Motorcycles

Medal of Honor recipients

Education

Philosophy

Technology

Most readers would assume these are unrelated subjects.

The AI disagreed.

Across the entire corpus, the same core questions repeatedly surfaced:

What allows individuals, organizations, and nations to flourish?

What causes them to decay?

What separates competence from incompetence?

What separates courage from cowardice?

What separates truth from illusion?

The articles approach these questions from different directions, but the underlying inquiry remains remarkably consistent.

The corpus reveals a writer who thinks in systems rather than events.

Most commentators focus on what happened.

This writer is more interested in why it happened, what incentives produced it, and what long-term consequences are likely to follow.

As a result, even articles discussing entirely different subjects often share the same analytical structure:

Identify a problem. Examine the historical context. Analyze the incentives involved. Evaluate outcomes rather than intentions. Propose a framework for understanding the issue.

This pattern appears repeatedly regardless of topic.

The AI also identified an unusual duality in the author’s writing style.

Part of the corpus reads like the work of a military operator or analyst. These pieces are grounded in direct experience, technical details, historical references, and practical realities.

Another part reads almost like modern folklore.

Recurring symbolic characters and concepts appear throughout the collection:

Giant Metal Bees

Termite People

Johnny

Genny

Pearls of Truth

Truth Engines

Gallantry

These are not random inventions. They function as metaphors that compress complex ideas into memorable images.

Rather than discussing technological infrastructure in abstract terms, the author imagines giant metal bees building hives that support modern civilization.

Rather than writing lengthy explanations about institutional decay, he invokes termite people quietly chewing through supporting beams.

The effect is to transform systems analysis into narrative imagery.

The AI concluded that the writer alternates between two modes:

The Operator.

And the Mythmaker.

One article may read like a military after-action report. The next may read like a campfire story about civilization, memory, courage, and decline.

This combination is uncommon and gives the corpus a distinctive voice.

Another finding involved the author’s relationship with expertise.

The articles demonstrate familiarity with economics, military operations, philosophy, public policy, psychology, and technology. However, the writing rarely adopts an academic tone.

Instead, complex subjects are translated into stories, examples, analogies, and personal experiences.

The result is a body of work that attempts to make difficult ideas accessible without significantly simplifying them.

The AI also noted a recurring emphasis on first-hand experience.

Many modern opinion writers primarily interpret events.

This corpus frequently combines interpretation with lived experience:

Combat operations.

Veteran advocacy.

PTSD treatment.

Historical preservation.

Artificial intelligence experimentation.

Personal health crises.

Long-term observation of institutions.

This gives the writing a practical quality that distinguishes it from purely theoretical commentary.

Perhaps the most surprising conclusion was that the corpus appears less political than it initially seems.

While many articles address political topics, the deeper focus is philosophical.

The recurring themes are not elections, parties, or personalities.

They are:

Truth.

Freedom.

Responsibility.

Competence.

Courage.

Sacrifice.

Human flourishing.

In that sense, the AI concluded that the author’s central project is not political commentary.

It is an ongoing investigation into what enables civilizations, institutions, and individuals to survive and prosper—and what causes them to fail.

The final assessment was straightforward:

The corpus is best understood not as a collection of articles, but as the early chapters of a larger intellectual framework that combines military experience, economics, philosophy, historical analysis, technological curiosity, and storytelling into a single ongoing exploration of reality itself.

Whether readers agree with every conclusion is ultimately secondary.

The more important observation is that the author has been pursuing the same set of questions for years, often without realizing it.

The AI merely connected the dots.

Thank you for reading my articles: Dana F. Harbaugh

Sources and References

Intellectual Foundations

The following thinkers, writers, philosophers, historians, economists, military leaders, and innovators have influenced many of the ideas explored throughout this collection of essays. While individual articles may draw more heavily from some sources than others, the broader body of work reflects an ongoing engagement with their contributions to human knowledge, liberty, civilization, economics, technology, ethics, and human flourishing.

Classical Philosophy and Foundations of Western Thought

Socrates (470–399 BC)

The pursuit of truth through questioning, dialogue, and self-examination.

Plato (427–348 BC)

The nature of reality, justice, governance, and the search for enduring truths.

Aristotle (384–322 BC)

Logic, virtue ethics, practical wisdom, and the systematic study of human flourishing.

Marcus Aurelius (121–180 AD)

Stoicism, duty, resilience, and leadership under adversity.

Epictetus (50–135 AD)

Personal responsibility, discipline, and the distinction between what can and cannot be controlled.

Faith, Ethics, and Moral Reasoning

Saint Augustine (354–430 AD)

Human nature, moral responsibility, and the tension between individual desires and societal order.

Thomas Aquinas (1225–1274)

Natural law, reason, ethics, and the integration of faith with rational inquiry.

C.S. Lewis (1898–1963)

Objective morality, virtue, courage, and the defense of truth.

G.K. Chesterton (1874–1936)

Common sense, paradox, tradition, and skepticism toward fashionable ideologies.

Liberty, Government, and the American Experiment

Thomas Jefferson (1743–1826)

Individual liberty, limited government, and natural rights.

James Madison (1751–1836)

Constitutional governance, checks and balances, and protection against concentrated power.

George Washington (1732–1799)

Character, leadership, civic virtue, and national unity.

Alexis de Tocqueville (1805–1859)

Democracy, civic institutions, voluntary associations, and the cultural foundations of freedom.

Economics and Human Incentives

Adam Smith (1723–1790)

Markets, incentives, specialization, and the wealth-creating power of free exchange.

Frédéric Bastiat (1801–1850)

The seen and unseen consequences of economic policies.

Ludwig von Mises (1881–1973)

Economic calculation, markets, and the limitations of centralized planning.

Friedrich Hayek (1899–1992)

Distributed knowledge, spontaneous order, and the dangers of central control.

Milton Friedman (1912–2006)

Economic freedom, monetary policy, and practical public-policy analysis.

Thomas Sowell (1930–Present)

Incentives, tradeoffs, unintended consequences, and empirical reasoning.

Walter Williams (1936–2020)

Economic literacy, personal responsibility, and free-market principles.

History, Civilization, and Long-Term Trends

Herodotus (484–425 BC)

Historical observation and the preservation of human events.

Thucydides (460–400 BC)

Power, conflict, leadership, and realism in human affairs.

Edward Gibbon (1737–1794)

Civilizational decline and the factors contributing to institutional decay.

Will Durant (1885–1981)

The broad sweep of human history and the recurring patterns of civilization.

Arnold Toynbee (1889–1975)

The rise and fall of civilizations through challenge and response.

Victor Davis Hanson (1953–Present)

Military history, citizenship, and Western civilization.

Military Thought and Leadership

Sun Tzu (544–496 BC)

Strategy, preparation, deception, and understanding the operational environment.

Carl von Clausewitz (1780–1831)

War, uncertainty, friction, and the relationship between politics and conflict.

Admiral Chester W. Nimitz (1885–1966)

Leadership, operational excellence, and strategic patience.

General George S. Patton (1885–1945)

Aggressive leadership, initiative, and battlefield decisiveness.

Colonel John Boyd (1927–1997)

Adaptability, decision cycles, and the OODA Loop.

Science, Innovation, and Human Progress

Leonardo da Vinci (1452–1519)

Curiosity, interdisciplinary thinking, and relentless observation.

Isaac Newton (1643–1727)

Scientific reasoning and the search for universal principles.

Richard Feynman (1918–1988)

Intellectual honesty, skepticism, and evidence-based thinking.

Carl Sagan (1934–1996)

Scientific literacy, curiosity, and the exploration of the unknown.

Modern Technology and Artificial Intelligence

Alan Turing (1912–1954)

Computing, machine intelligence, and foundational concepts in AI.

John McCarthy (1927–2011)

Artificial intelligence as a field of inquiry.

Marvin Minsky (1927–2016)

Machine cognition and computational models of intelligence.

Ray Kurzweil (1948–Present)

Technological acceleration and the future of intelligent systems.

Jensen Huang (1963–Present)

Modern AI infrastructure, accelerated computing, and technological transformation.

Writing, Storytelling, and Communication

Ernest Hemingway (1899–1961)

Clarity, brevity, and direct expression.

George Orwell (1903–1950)

Language, truth, political communication, and intellectual honesty.

Mark Twain (1835–1910)

Humor, satire, and observation of human behavior.

Joseph Campbell (1904–1987)

Mythology, archetypes, and recurring human narratives.

Recurring Themes Across These Sources

Despite their differences, many of these thinkers wrestled with similar questions:

What is truth?

What creates flourishing societies?

Why do civilizations rise and fall?

How should power be constrained?

What role do incentives play in human behavior?

What virtues sustain free people?

How should emerging technologies be governed?

How can individuals live meaningful lives amid uncertainty?

These questions remain as relevant today as they were centuries ago and continue to inform the ongoing exploration of history, freedom, technology, leadership, responsibility, and human flourishing found throughout this collection.