Like most people, YouTube has become a go-to site when I’m looking for news, information, how-to videos or any of the myriad other things to watch.

As a Veteran, I follow dozens of Veteran-related podcasts. And most of these podcasts feature Veterans who have created their own brands, their own style and content, many becoming amazingly popular as well.

Some of the podcasts I follow are Unsubscribe, Mike Drop, Shawn Ryan, Fat Electrician, Jocko Willink, Ward Carroll, Taylor Cavanaugh (TCav) and many others.

In this vast array of possible channels to watch, I immediately became addicted to watching the long-form interviews from US Navy SEALs, Army Special Operations and any other operators or combat Veterans. Almost all are podcasts created by post 9/11 military Veterans.

What really pulled me in was the open, frank, truth-telling stories and discussions.

Many of these podcasters have done incredibly interesting interviews with Veterans from WW2, Korea to Vietnam. But there are very few, if any, podcasts that are actually produced by Vets from those earlier conflict eras. And that distinction is fascinating.

Anyone who grew up before the Internet and YouTube’s birth, will attest to the fact that the FCC and other gov’t agencies monitored any and all speech being broadcast for anything they didn’t dig, i.e., language that could be considered offensive, especially profanity.

Over the years, cable TV and other new forms of communication chipped away at those standards. Then, YouTube broke that mold completely. Some might call profanity sinful, some might call it sophomoric or immature, some might call it unrefined. I call it a test of authenticity. I call it speaking from the heart and from the real world we live in. (Fun test: See if you can get your favorite AI tool to use profanity in any form and is it believable?)

I’ve quipped that no one graduates Navy bootcamp without a degree in profanity.

In the realm of vast oceans, perilous journeys, mythical creatures and embedded sea salt, Sailors learn the fine art of profanity.

Just as logic was called the “organon” or tool, by the famous philosopher Aristotle, profanity is a type of tool, or weapon that can be wielded for good or evil.

And in the realm of intellectual Jiu-Jitsu, a well-placed “dipshit motherfucker“ or “fucking asshole” or “fuckin’-A” can leave an opponent or audience stunned by the effectiveness of the expressions. It’s like a fine spice, or maybe a sentence enhancer. But only in the right proportions

I could merely point to the famous comedian George Carlin, with his “Seven words you can never say on television”, and the fortune in wealth and notoriety he earned from such “vulgar” speech, but that would be too easy.

That came out in 1972. Fast forward to 2026.

Across the Internet, on every platform, celebrities, politicians and “influencers” are uncorking profanity-laced diatribes numbering in the billions of views. And unlike broadcast television of old, you can now replay such profane recordings over, and over and over to your heart’s delight.

Very few YouTube clips bleep-out the profanity. And I’m not sure if that’s just an option you would have when you publish a video on YouTube. To bleep or not to bleep?

I write all this because my first-ever interview to be published on YouTube dropped about a week ago, and I’ve had mixed thoughts and feelings after listening to it a few times. Not just how I sound, but the amount of profanity I used.

During this long-form interview at an hour and forty-five minutes, I was offered the opportunity to throw down a whole slew of profanity-laced stories, that even Black Beard would be proud of.

I never knew I have a habit of saying “dude”, “bro”, “fucking” and “tricked-out” so many times in a 10 minute span.

So viewer beware. It was NOT made for children.

This interview was created by Mike Morgan, of the Resilient Warrior Nation. (Shout-out to TCav for the referral)

Mike is a 30-year retired police officer, and in my opinion, the epitome of the type of person that SHOULD BE running the VA PTSD Groups nationwide.

His greatest gift is that of just listening. He doesn’t hog the mic. He’ll ask great questions to continue the conversation, and once again, he just sits back and listens. And that is something that most VA PTSD Group leaders, be them social workers, counselors or shrinks cannot allow to occur within their fiefdom.

The VA “experts” always want to control the discussion. They have guardrails set in stone, i.e., the DSM-5, and what constitutes “personality disorder” vs. combat PTSD, or some other ivory tower-concocted reason to take offense.

The VA can’t afford to have Veterans speak their minds in a group setting, as any one Vet might blurt out incredibly well-reasoned arguments as to why the US is being destroyed from every possible angle, but that would be deemed offensive to good order within the group. (This concept is also known as Omni-Directional Warfare. Think “Disco Ball of Destruction”. I wrote of it. Read about it.)

Mike Morgan was not deployed to a combat zone overseas, but onto the streets of Atlanta and New York. A type of 24/7 combat stress that few active-duty members of the Armed Forces would ever have to endure.

And that’s why he’s so respected in the SEAL and Special Operations communities.

The VA would never let me talk into their agency-wide, inter-bureaucracy, microphone “for the record”.

But the Resilient Warrior Nation just did, and I’m stoked.

So stoked, that I’m going to tell the whole world via another channel similar to YouTube in importance, that of Substack.

Sources and References

To Bleep or Not To Bleep? Phuck dat Sh!t...

The following references provide historical, legal, philosophical, and contemporary context for this article’s examination of broadcast censorship, profanity, military culture, independent journalism, and the freedom of veterans to tell their own stories.

I. Federal Communications Commission: Broadcast Censorship and Freedom of Speech

1. Federal Communications Commission — Broadcast Indecency and Profanity

The FCC regulates obscene, indecent, and profane material transmitted over traditional broadcast radio and television. Federal restrictions on indecent and profane broadcasting generally apply between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., when children are more likely to be in the audience.

These rules do not apply in the same manner to cable television, satellite services, or internet platforms such as YouTube.

Source: FCC — Consumer Information and Broadcast Indecency

2. Communications Act of 1934 — Section 326, Censorship

47 U.S.C. § 326 expressly limits the FCC’s authority to censor broadcasting and protects freedom of speech through radio communication.

This creates an important distinction between federal regulation of indecent material and general government censorship of opinions or viewpoints.

Source: Cornell Law School — 47 U.S.C. § 326

3. FCC v. Pacifica Foundation, 438 U.S. 726 (1978)

This landmark United States Supreme Court decision arose from a radio broadcast of George Carlin’s Filthy Words monologue.

The Court upheld the FCC’s authority to regulate certain indecent broadcast material, particularly considering the accessibility of broadcasting to children.

The decision did not establish a universal prohibition on profanity or grant the government unlimited authority over offensive speech.

Source: Cornell Law School — FCC v. Pacifica Foundation

4. Federal Communications Commission — The Public and Broadcasting

The FCC’s public guidance explains the distinction between constitutionally protected speech, broadcaster discretion, obscenity, indecency, and the limits of federal regulatory authority.

This reference provides historical context for the network standards that shaped American television during the decades preceding cable television and internet broadcasting.

Source: FCC — The Public and Broadcasting

II. George Carlin and the Seven Dirty Words

5. George Carlin — Class Clown (1972)

Carlin’s 1972 comedy album Class Clown included the routine Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television, which became one of the most recognizable challenges to American broadcasting standards.

His examination of forbidden language helped expose the cultural inconsistencies surrounding profanity, morality, and public expression.

Source: George Carlin — Class Clown Discography

Video: George Carlin — Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television

6. Smithsonian Institution — George Carlin and Freedom of Expression

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History documents Carlin’s role in challenging conventional standards of public speech, including his 1972 arrest following a performance of the Seven Dirty Words routine.

The museum also explains the subsequent controversy surrounding Filthy Words, the expanded routine associated with the Supreme Court’s 1978 decision.

Source: Smithsonian National Museum of American History — George Carlin

III. YouTube, Profanity and Modern Content Standards

7. YouTube — Advertiser-Friendly Content Guidelines

YouTube distinguishes between content permitted on its platform and content eligible for advertising revenue.

Its policies address profanity, vulgarity, offensive language, hateful content, and the context in which language is used.

The distinction is important: a video may remain publicly available even when its language limits advertising eligibility.

Source: YouTube Help — Advertiser-Friendly Content Guidelines

8. YouTube — July 2025 Profanity Policy Update

On July 29, 2025, YouTube announced that videos containing strong profanity within their first seven seconds could qualify for full advertising revenue.

The change reflected the evolution of advertiser controls and the growing acceptance of stronger language in online video.

Other restrictions, including rules governing profanity in titles, thumbnails, and content dominated by offensive language, remained relevant.

Source: YouTube — Official Profanity Policy Announcement

Additional reference: YouTube — Advertiser Policy Update History

9. YouTube — Monetization Reviews and Context

YouTube evaluates advertising suitability using factors including context, tone, focus, realism, and the presentation of potentially offensive material.

This illustrates how modern platforms exercise private editorial and commercial controls without operating under the same indecency regulations as traditional broadcasters.

Source: YouTube Help — How Monetization Reviews Work

IV. Aristotle, Logic and Language as a Tool

10. Aristotle — The Organon

The Organon, meaning instrument or tool, is the traditional collective title given to Aristotle’s logical writings.

These works address reasoning, propositions, demonstration, dialectics, and the identification of fallacious arguments.

The title was applied by later philosophical commentators rather than Aristotle himself.

The article’s comparison of profanity to a tool or weapon is the author’s own philosophical analogy, not a quotation or doctrine attributed to Aristotle.

Source: Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy — Aristotle’s Logic

Additional reference: Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy — Transmission of Aristotle’s Writings

V. Independent Veteran Podcasts and Long-Form Interviews

The following YouTube channels are referenced as examples of independent military-related commentary, veteran storytelling, historical discussions, and long-form interviews.

11. Unsubscribe Podcast

Military culture, veteran experiences, humor, and discussions with guests from military and civilian backgrounds.

YouTube — Unsubscribe Podcast

12. Mike Drop — Mike Ritland

Interviews and discussions involving military veterans, special operations personnel, law enforcement, and other guests.

YouTube — Mike Drop

13. The Shawn Ryan Show

Long-form interviews addressing military service, intelligence, national security, personal experiences, and contemporary issues.

YouTube — Shawn Ryan Show

14. The Fat Electrician

Military history, storytelling, humor, and commentary emphasizing historical events and personalities.

YouTube — The Fat Electrician

15. Jocko Podcast — Jocko Willink

Discussions of military leadership, combat experiences, personal discipline, historical military literature, and interviews.

YouTube — Jocko Podcast

16. Ward Carroll

Naval aviation history, military affairs, aircraft carrier operations, and discussions involving naval aviators and military professionals.

YouTube — Ward Carroll

17. Taylor Cavanaugh — TCav

Military experiences, veteran perspectives, personal development, and discussions involving special operations backgrounds.

YouTube — Taylor Cavanaugh

These channels are presented as examples of the contemporary veteran-media environment, not as a comprehensive statistical survey of veteran podcast production or audience size.

VI. Primary Sources: Dana F. Harbaugh and the Resilient Warrior Nation

18. Mike Morgan — The Resilient Warrior Nation

Independent interview platform featuring discussions of military service, trauma, resilience, personal experience, and veteran-related issues.

The author’s observations about Mike Morgan’s interviewing methods, listening skills, and professional background are based on personal interactions and the recorded interview.

YouTube — The Resilient Warrior Nation

19. Dana F. Harbaugh — Interview with Mike Morgan (October 2026)

Primary audiovisual source for the author’s reflections on military service, personal storytelling, profanity, trauma, and the experience of participating in an extended, largely uninterrupted interview.

The approximately one-hour-and-forty-five-minute interview is the central firsthand source underlying this article.

Watch the Interview on YouTube

20. Dana F. Harbaugh — Omni-Directional Warfare

The author’s previously published Substack commentary introduces the concept of Omni-Directional Warfare, including the metaphor of a “Disco Ball of Destruction.”

This reference provides background for the author’s broader interpretation of overlapping institutional, political, cultural, and societal conflicts.

Read: Omni-Directional Warfare — Dana F. Harbaugh

VII. Veterans Affairs, PTSD and Clinical Frameworks

21. American Psychiatric Association — Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, Text Revision (DSM-5-TR) provides standardized diagnostic criteria used by mental health professionals.

The DSM-5-TR includes diagnostic frameworks for post-traumatic stress disorder and personality disorders. It is a clinical reference rather than an administrative rulebook governing permissible speech in veterans’ support groups.

Source: American Psychiatric Association — Psychiatry.org

22. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs — National Center for PTSD

The VA’s National Center for PTSD provides research, educational materials, treatment information, and clinical resources concerning post-traumatic stress disorder.

This source offers institutional and clinical context for the author’s discussion of PTSD treatment and veterans’ experiences within the VA system.

Source: VA National Center for PTSD

23. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs — Mental Health Services

The VA provides mental health services, including individual treatment, group therapy, and other support programs.

The author’s criticism of VA group counseling reflects personal experiences and opinions. It should not be interpreted as a verified characterization of every VA clinician, group facilitator, or treatment program.

Source: VA Mental Health Services

VIII. Author’s Personal Testimony and Commentary

Portions of this article are based upon the author’s personal experiences, recollections, professional military background, and subjective assessments.

These include observations concerning profanity in U.S. Navy culture; personal reactions to the October 2026 interview; experiences with VA mental health services; opinions concerning Mike Morgan’s interviewing approach; and the relationship between language, authenticity, institutional authority, and freedom of expression.

Such statements are offered as firsthand testimony and editorial commentary rather than independently established findings applicable to all military veterans, VA clinicians, or institutions.

The broader argument is that freedom of expression involves more than the vocabulary a speaker chooses. It also involves the opportunity to communicate experiences, reasoning, and personal testimony without unnecessary interference.

Sources and references compiled October 2026. Historical, legal, and platform-policy references are provided for informational and contextual purposes. Opinions and personal experiences remain those of the author.