For those who weren’t taught this in school, the sole reason why the United States of America was forced to build such an incredibly large and lethal nuclear weapons arsenal is because we have been in a fight against Communist/Marxist global expansion since the end of World War 2.

Ostensibly, that Cold War ended in 1991, after the Soviet Union’s economic implosion.

No more need for “Kill a Commie for Mommy” bumper stickers.

Anyone who has studied the various aspects of our nuclear triad deterrence system understands the vast capabilities the US possesses. That is, air-launched systems, submarine launched ICBMs and Cruise Missiles, or fixed silo-launched ICBM nuclear weapons of many different shapes and sizes.

A rough unclassified number of weapons is approximately 5,000, down from a Cold War high of over 31,000 warheads.

It’s now 81 years since the end of WW2

What is a Prediction Market?

A prediction market is a marketplace where people buy and sell contracts tied to future events, with the resulting prices reflecting the crowd’s estimate of how likely those events are to occur.

What is Game Theory?

Game theory is the mathematical study of how rational decision-makers choose strategies when the outcome of each person’s decision depends on the decisions of others.

Both of these tools are incredibly valuable to strategic and tactical thinkers.

And modern Artificial Intelligence systems lead the way in helping humans understand incredibly complex questions.

Let’s use this modern technology to predict the future

Query: Given the history of corruption, extortion and violence within such ideologies, explain a hypothetical future of a United States of America that has been taken over by radical Communist/Marxist/Socialists, who are now in charge of our nuclear weapons stockpiles, and how dangerous to all mankind such a scenario would be.

Here’s my AI Assistant’s response:

The greatest danger would not arise merely because the new government identified itself with a particular political ideology. Rather, it would arise if the new regime dismantled constitutional checks and balances, centralized power in a single ruling party, suppressed independent institutions, and exercised control over the world’s most capable nuclear deterrent.

History provides examples of revolutionary one-party governments that used extensive political repression to consolidate power. Stalin’s Soviet Union, Mao’s China, the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia, and other authoritarian communist regimes employed purges, censorship, political imprisonment, and state violence against perceived opponents. While each differed in important respects, they shared a concentration of political authority and limited avenues for lawful opposition.

If a comparable revolutionary transformation occurred in the United States, the immediate strategic concern would be the integrity of the nuclear command-and-control system.

The American nuclear deterrent is built upon more than approximately 5,000 warheads. It depends on a disciplined chain of command, secure communications, highly trained military personnel, scientists, engineers, maintenance facilities, intelligence organizations, and constitutional civilian control of the armed forces.

A revolutionary government that replaced experienced military leaders and technical experts primarily on the basis of ideological loyalty could weaken the professionalism and reliability of this system. Competence in nuclear stewardship depends on engineering discipline, rigorous procedures, and an organizational culture that rewards accurate reporting rather than political conformity.

Internationally, other nuclear powers would immediately reassess American stability. Russia, China, and other states would evaluate whether the new leadership was predictable, whether the chain of command remained intact, and whether deterrence remained credible. During periods of political upheaval, uncertainty alone can increase the risk of miscalculation, escalation, and crisis instability.

A second danger would involve alliance confidence. Many American allies rely upon the credibility of the U.S. nuclear umbrella. If that confidence deteriorated, some allies might reconsider their own security arrangements or even pursue independent nuclear capabilities, increasing global nuclear proliferation.

Another possible outcome would be changes in nuclear doctrine. A revolutionary government might attempt rapid unilateral disarmament, extensive reductions in military spending, or a restructuring of strategic forces. Alternatively, it might preserve the arsenal while using it as a tool of coercive diplomacy. Either path could significantly alter the international balance of power.

The gravest risk would emerge if political survival became inseparable from state survival. History demonstrates that governments facing existential internal crises sometimes make decisions that would appear irrational under ordinary circumstances. If leaders believed that losing power threatened the existence of the regime itself, the incentives surrounding deterrence and escalation could become far more dangerous.

Game theory suggests that other nuclear powers would not respond primarily to ideology, but to incentives and perceived stability. If they concluded that American command authority had become unreliable or unpredictable, they would increase military readiness, adjust nuclear postures, and prepare for worst-case scenarios. Those defensive actions could themselves be interpreted as offensive preparations, creating a cycle of mutual suspicion and increasing the probability of catastrophic miscalculation.

Prediction markets would likely reflect these risks rapidly. Prices associated with geopolitical conflict, defense industries, energy markets, and global financial stability would adjust to account for increased uncertainty, revealing how participants collectively assessed the probability of escalation.

The central lesson is not that one political label automatically determines a nation’s future. Rather, history suggests that any government—regardless of ideology—that abolishes constitutional restraints, suppresses independent institutions, politicizes its military, and consolidates unchecked authority while controlling a vast nuclear arsenal would present an extraordinary strategic challenge. In such a scenario, the greatest threat to humanity would stem from the combination of concentrated power, weakened institutional safeguards, and the unprecedented destructive capability of the American nuclear enterprise.

Whether one agrees with every premise of this thought experiment is beside the point. Prediction markets and game theory are designed to explore low-probability, high-consequence events before they happen. The value of the exercise is not in predicting that such a future is inevitable, but in asking whether the constitutional institutions, professional military, and safeguards surrounding America’s nuclear deterrent are resilient enough to withstand any movement—of any ideology—that seeks to concentrate unchecked political power.

Sources and References:

United States Nuclear Deterrence

Department of Defense. (2022). 2022 National Defense Strategy of the United States of America, including the Nuclear Posture Review and Missile Defense Review. Washington, DC.

Department of Defense. America’s Nuclear Triad. Retrieved from https://www.defense.gov/Experience/Americas-Nuclear-Triad/

Department of Defense. U.S. Needs Sea-Based Nuclear Capability to Ensure Second-Strike Capability. Defense News. Retrieved from

https://www.defense.gov/

National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). The U.S. Nuclear Weapons Stockpile. U.S. Department of Energy. Retrieved from https://www.energy.gov/nnsa

Federation of American Scientists (FAS). Status of World Nuclear Forces. Retrieved from

https://fas.org

Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). SIPRI Yearbook: Armaments, Disarmament and International Security. Stockholm, Sweden.

Congressional Research Service (CRS). U.S. Strategic Nuclear Forces: Background, Developments, and Issues.

Cold War History

Gaddis, John Lewis. The Cold War: A New History. Penguin Books.

Gaddis, John Lewis. Strategies of Containment. Oxford University Press.

Applebaum, Anne. Gulag: A History. Doubleday.

Applebaum, Anne. Iron Curtain: The Crushing of Eastern Europe, 1944–1956.

Conquest, Robert. The Great Terror.

Service, Robert. Comrades: A History of World Communism.

Courtois, Stéphane, et al. The Black Book of Communism.

Pipes, Richard. Russia Under the Bolshevik Regime.

Kotkin, Stephen. Stalin.

Figes, Orlando. A People’s Tragedy: The Russian Revolution.

Nuclear Strategy and Deterrence

Schelling, Thomas C. Arms and Influence.

Schelling, Thomas C. The Strategy of Conflict.

Kahn, Herman. On Thermonuclear War.

Kahn, Herman. Thinking About the Unthinkable.

Freedman, Lawrence. The Evolution of Nuclear Strategy.

Brodie, Bernard. Strategy in the Missile Age.

Payne, Keith B. The Great American Gamble.

Game Theory and Strategic Decision Making

Von Neumann, John, & Morgenstern, Oskar. Theory of Games and Economic Behavior.

Nash, John F. “Non-Cooperative Games.” Annals of Mathematics.

Dixit, Avinash & Nalebuff, Barry. Thinking Strategically.

Binmore, Ken. Game Theory: A Very Short Introduction.

Prediction Markets

Surowiecki, James. The Wisdom of Crowds.

Wolfers, Justin & Zitzewitz, Eric. “Prediction Markets.” Journal of Economic Perspectives.

Hanson, Robin. Numerous papers on prediction markets and information aggregation.

PredictIt.org

Polymarket.com

Kalshi.com

Nuclear Winter and Humanitarian Consequences

Princeton University Program on Science and Global Security.

Plan A Simulation: A Plausible Scenario of Nuclear War.

Robock, Alan, et al. Research on nuclear winter and global agricultural effects.

International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

Historical Case Studies of Revolutionary One-Party States

The Soviet Union under Joseph Stalin

The People’s Republic of China under Mao Zedong

Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge

Romania under Nicolae Ceaușescu

East Germany (German Democratic Republic)

North Korea (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea)

These historical examples are referenced for their documented use of centralized political authority, suppression of opposition, state security organizations, and civil-military relationships. They are presented as historical case studies rather than as direct predictions regarding any modern political movement.

AI Research Assistance

Portions of the analytical framework, organizational structure, and strategic thought experiment were developed through iterative discussions with OpenAI’s ChatGPT (GPT-5.5), used as a research, editing, and analytical assistant. All conclusions, interpretations, and opinions expressed in this article remain those of the author.

Disclaimer

This article is a strategic thought experiment employing concepts from prediction markets, game theory, deterrence theory, military history, and political history. It does not predict that the hypothetical scenario described will occur. Rather, it explores how analysts might evaluate the strategic implications of a revolutionary replacement of the constitutional government of the United States by an authoritarian one-party regime controlling the nation’s nuclear deterrent. The discussion is intended to examine institutional resilience, strategic stability, and the consequences of concentrated political power over nuclear weapons.