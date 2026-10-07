My last article explained why I was trying to “instigate a bidding war” between potential bidders for the Remember Pearl Harbor Tribute Motorcycle, also known as, “Metal of Honor.”
And as I mentioned, I’m totally up-front that we are intentionally trying to create a spirit of competition between major US Navy, Marine Corps and Army commands, national museums, historical foundations, Veterans groups and private collectors.
And having served in the Navy, I know first-hand how vital morale and unit cohesion are for those who don the uniform and go down range to defend America.
Ships compete. Squadrons compete. Commands compete. Services compete. Veterans compete. And when something becomes a matter of unit identity and pride, people rally around it.
This past week, my wife and I put together over 30 promotional packets and mailed them to the following list:
Naval History and Heritage Command
National Museum of the United States Navy
Commander, US Pacific Fleet (CINCPACFLT)
Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam
Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii
US Naval Air Warfare Weapons Division
Secretary of War: Pete Hegseth
Association of Aviation Ordnancemen
Naval Order of the United States
Congressional Medal of Honor Society
National Medal of Honor Museum
Military Order of the Purple Heart
Mike Wolfe’s Antique Archeology
That isn’t a random mailing list. Every organization, command, museum and individual above has a different connection to some part of this motorcycle’s story—and therefore a different reason to consider becoming its next steward.
We will soon find out if anyone raises their hand to join this Stewardship Challenge and ensure that this “rolling history lesson” will continue to inform and educate Americans on the importance of remembrance and honor long into the future.
Imagine the crews, veterans, alumni, supporters and benefactors of these ships and commands rallying behind their organizations—and perhaps helping drive some friendly competition over who becomes the next steward of Metal of Honor.
On February 6, 2027, at the Mecum auction, we’ll find out who wants it badly enough to raise their hand.
Thinking of bidding?
Don’t forget to do your due diligence and research what you’re bidding on…
See: www.pearlsofhonor.com for detailed information on the history, creation, fanfare and provenance of Metal of Honor, the Remember Pearl Harbor Tribute Motorcycle.