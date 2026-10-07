My last article explained why I was trying to “instigate a bidding war” between potential bidders for the Remember Pearl Harbor Tribute Motorcycle, also known as, “Metal of Honor.”

And as I mentioned, I’m totally up-front that we are intentionally trying to create a spirit of competition between major US Navy, Marine Corps and Army commands, national museums, historical foundations, Veterans groups and private collectors.

And having served in the Navy, I know first-hand how vital morale and unit cohesion are for those who don the uniform and go down range to defend America.

Ships compete. Squadrons compete. Commands compete. Services compete. Veterans compete. And when something becomes a matter of unit identity and pride, people rally around it.

This past week, my wife and I put together over 30 promotional packets and mailed them to the following list:

USS Arizona Memorial Museum

Pacific Historic Parks

Naval History and Heritage Command

Naval Historical Foundation

U.S. Naval Institute

USS Pearl Harbor (LSD-52)

USS John Finn (DDG-113)

USS Kidd (DDG-100)

USS Hawaii (SSN-776)

National Museum of the United States Navy

National WWII Museum

Commander, US Pacific Fleet (CINCPACFLT)

Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam

Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii

US Naval Air Warfare Weapons Division

Secretary of War: Pete Hegseth

Association of Aviation Ordnancemen

Naval Order of the United States

Congressional Medal of Honor Society

National Medal of Honor Museum

Gary Sinise Foundation

Veterans of Foreign Wars

American Legion

Disabled American Veterans

Military Order of the Purple Heart

Best Defense Foundation

Harley-Davidson Museum

Harley-Davidson Corporation

Jay Leno’s Garage

Mike Wolfe’s Antique Archeology

Jason Momoa - Actor

That isn’t a random mailing list. Every organization, command, museum and individual above has a different connection to some part of this motorcycle’s story—and therefore a different reason to consider becoming its next steward.

We will soon find out if anyone raises their hand to join this Stewardship Challenge and ensure that this “rolling history lesson” will continue to inform and educate Americans on the importance of remembrance and honor long into the future.

Imagine the crews, veterans, alumni, supporters and benefactors of these ships and commands rallying behind their organizations—and perhaps helping drive some friendly competition over who becomes the next steward of Metal of Honor.

On February 6, 2027, at the Mecum auction, we’ll find out who wants it badly enough to raise their hand.

Thinking of bidding?

Don’t forget to do your due diligence and research what you’re bidding on…

See: www.pearlsofhonor.com for detailed information on the history, creation, fanfare and provenance of Metal of Honor, the Remember Pearl Harbor Tribute Motorcycle.